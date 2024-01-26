KAMPALA – President Museveni has thanked Ugandans for the discipline they displayed as the country hosted the two international summits;- the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77 plus China recently.

In his address on the eve of the NRM Day Celebrations in Jinja today, the president singled out the UPDF Engineering Brigade which built the new passenger terminal at Entebbe International Airport, and city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, whose company put together the construction of the world-class conference facility — the Speke Resort Convention Centre at Munyonyo in record time.

It took Mr. Sudhir’s group of companies the Ruparelia Group one year and two days to complete the facility.

On the other hand, the UPDF Engineering Brigade took over the construction of the terminal at the airport, worked day and night, and delivered on record time.

Speaking on Thursday evening, President Museveni, who also praised Ugandans for welcoming the visitors warmly said:

“There were 1918 delegates from 129 Countries, Sixteen Presidents, nine Vice Presidents, sixteen Prime Ministers, seven Special category, coming into Uganda by Airlines and 32 private jets,” he said, adding.

“I thank the Ugandans for the discipline in receiving these visitors. These Countries have 6.6 billion people-80% of the human race”.

On the magnificent facilities, he said:

“More importantly, look at the facilities we built partly for this occasion but in order to improve the infrastructure of the Country – some of them built in one year. Look at the New Terminal built by the UPDF Engineering Brigade, and the Conference Centre built by Sudhir’s [Ruparelia] Company,” he said.

The President added:

“There is nothing we cannot do. It is just a question of priotization. Some people always talk about the potholes of Kampala. They should also talk about the good up – Country roads – from Kisoro to Nimule, Busia-Busuunga in Bundibugyo. Without corruption, we have the capacity to do everything. I have instructed the Engineering Brigade to start preparing to build the Standard Gauge Railway, instead of only waiting for outsiders to do it.”

