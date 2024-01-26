KAMPALA – CFAO Motors has introduced to the Ugandan market, the all-new Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric, marking a transformative addition to the country’s automotive landscape.

Unveiled Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Motiv, the self-charging hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) seamlessly blends Toyota’s expertise in hybrid technology with the country’s increasing focus on eco-friendly driving.

The Corolla Cross is billed by the automaker as being among the most affordable hybrid vehicles available locally, and CFAO Motors hopes to win over “green-conscious” customers who could not previously afford electric or hybrid electric vehicles.

Thomas Pelletier, the Managing Director of CFAO Motors in Uganda said the Corolla Cross HEV offers enhanced efficiency and performance by combining an electric motor with a gasoline engine.

“Beyond its technological prowess, the vehicle redefines the driving experience, emphasizing comfort, drivability, ride comfort, and safety features. The Corolla Cross HEV is set to be a game-changer, embodying a balanced mix of cutting-edge technology, fuel efficiency, and renowned Toyota quality,” he said during the grand launch.

“This represents a notable milestone in our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions. It’s our pleasure to actively support Uganda’s initiatives for carbon neutrality. As part of the CFAO Group’s overarching strategy, we are dedicated to expediting the development of new mobility solutions in Africa. Expect the rollout of additional innovative solutions across our current brands, as well as the introduction of new ones, as we work towards positioning Uganda at global standards,” he added.

The innovative vehicle is also an excellent choice for consumers looking for a vehicle that is easy to maintain and has lower running costs, one of the vehicle’s maiden users, Jackie Achola, the Country Director of Wave Mobile Money Limited said.

The vehicle requires less maintenance, saving owners money over time. The self-charging hybrid vehicle is simple and lighter than other plug-in options, making it easy to fit into your existing routines. If you’re coming out of a gasoline vehicle, you won’t need to change any of your driving habits.

This vehicle emits fewer greenhouse gases than traditional cars, contributing to reduced air pollution and a smaller carbon footprint,” she added.

The automaker’s latest SUV comes in either the efficient 1.8-litre hybrid or the 1.8-litre internal combustion engine.

The Corolla Cross hybrid powertrain features the automaker’s self-charging technology, which allows the electric battery to self-charge through the SUV’s petrol engine, or by recovering energy via regenerative braking.

This means the vehicle owner does not have to plug the car into an electric socket to charge it. This process is in a continuous loop, ensuring the battery is always charged with enough power to engage EV mode.

The petrol engine has been tuned to deliver 72kW and 142Nm in its natural state, while the electric motor adds an additional 53kW and 163Nm.

The Corolla Cross is equipped with MacPherson strut front suspension and a torsion beam at the rear for sure-footed handling and extra load-carrying ability.

Edwin Muhumuza, Country Sales Manager at CFAO Motors in Uganda, emphasized the strategic importance of the Corolla Cross HEV in the market.

“It’s not just a new vehicle; it’s a commitment to a sustainable driving experience. As Uganda focuses more on Hybrid Electric technology, we offer an excellent choice with advanced technology and eco-friendly features.”

Highlighting the seamless integration of Toyota’s Hybrid Electric System (THS) technology, he explained, “The THS ensures a harmonious blend of fuel efficiency and performance, with the engine charging the battery via the generator. In certain conditions, such as slow-moving traffic, the petrol engine can cut off, letting the electric motor take over for zero-emissions traveling.”

The Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric stands out as a top-tier compact SUV, combining style, comfort, and versatility. Its innovative Hybrid Electric technology and continuously variable transmission (CVT) engine promise a seamless and efficient driving experience.

This vehicle, positioned for practicality and advanced technology, integrates Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA) for superior driving dynamics and engineering prowess. The Corolla Cross HEV upholds Toyota’s reputation for exceptional quality, durability, and reliability, representing a commitment to a sustainable and innovative future.

With the Uganda government’s eco-friendly incentives of 0% import duty tax on Hybrid Electric vehicles, the brand new, zero-mileage Corolla Cross HEV is priced attractively at USD 39,500, offering a compelling option for consumers. This includes 2-year free service and a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty to provide the customer peace of mind. The warranty can only be offered by CFAO Motors, the exclusive manufacturer authorized distributor for Toyota vehicles and genuine spare parts in Uganda.

