ENTEBBE – Reports of injuries and illnesses resulting from unsafe abortion complications among sex workers living on Lake Victoria landing sites are unacceptably high, placing a huge healthcare burden not only on individual patients and their families but also on the national healthcare system, which is already burdened with other morbidities.

On a sadder note, many of those who suffer these complications lose lives because they cannot afford or quickly access Post Abortion Care (PAC) depending on where they are offered.

Private facilities charge highly for such services and public facilities are either distant or the health workers stigmatize the sex workers seeking medical care.

On average, Post Abortion Care costs about UGX 500,000= (US$130) an amount that an average Ugandan cannot afford in a private facility.

Through its Care Plus project, Family Medical Point (FMP), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based in Entebbe is seeking to empower women and girls; particularly female sex workers living on the four landing sites of Kigungu, Kasenyi, Nakiwogo and Guuda (on the shores of Lake Victoria) with accurate information on Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) services that will enable them to make informed decisions regarding their health.

This follows heartbreaking stories and testimonies from a selection of female sex workers and health workers living and working on the said landing sites, about the trials they go through in search of affordable, quality and friendly reproductive health services.

These trials include stigma and discrimination directed at female sex workers by some health workers because of the nature of their work (sex work).

Others include the high costs of SRH services or commodities and the rampant stock outs of essential commodities like modern contraceptive items.

Sex workers are regular consumers of contraceptive information and services because according to Kadaama, a female sex worker based in Kasenyi landing site, sex work and pregnancy do not mix.

“You either get pregnant and be out of work or you prevent pregnancy and stay in business” she said.

It is upon this background that sex workers invest a lot in contraception, including stocking male condoms in case their preferred contraceptive methods are out of stock or expensive.

Annet Ninsiima, a peer educator attached to FMP says despite their great efforts towards avoiding pregnancy and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), some of the sex workers get unintended pregnancies.

Majority of such pregnancies are a result of uncooperative male clients who either covertly put holes on the condoms or force themselves on the sex workers without protection.

According to Annet, this has become common practice not because it is acceptable but because the men involved in such risky and criminal behaviors are not brought to book.

“With the exception of a few male clients, we are always in fights with them over either payment or protection. I got this scar on the eye during a fight with a man who wanted my services without a condom. When I reported it to Police, they said I deserved the beating because I am a sex worker” says Kyasimire Caroline, a female sex worker based at Kigungu landing site.

“As long as the public and the law enforcers treat us as low lives or outlaws, we will never be safe” she noted.

She says the offender who moves freely was not even detained or cautioned by the authorities.

Despite sustaining injuries in the process, Caroline says she succeeded in fighting off the offender.

But her colleague Night, now deceased did not succeed when she was in a similar situation. A male client drugged her drink and forced himself on her without protection.

Night conceived in the process and according to Caroline, this was the beginning of her unfortunate and tragic journey to the grave.

The deceased’s colleagues say pregnancy was never an option for her but fate had it that at a time when she did not go for her family planning injection and relied on condom protection is the day she met a goon of a client who violated her.

“After learning about the pregnancy, night had only one thing on her mind and that was abortion and she asked me not to stop her” says Namakula Josephine aka Fiina the head of sex workers based in Kyondo, a highly congested neighborhood in Kigungu landing site.

According to Fiina, no sober female sex worker would willingly conceive, carry a pregnancy to term and bring up a child in Kyondo.

“Besides the fact that pregnancy is bad for business, this is no place for child bearing and upbringing; not with this poverty, poor housing, poor sanitation and violence” she said.

Aware of the stigma associated with abortion and sex work in public facilities, Night procured an unsafe abortion from a quack but the complications that resulted from the process did not spare her life.

She could have gone for Post Abortion Care at the nearby Kigungu Health Center III but apparently the person who gave her the concoction assured her that the bleeding was just a side effect and would end shortly. Unfortunately, she succumbed to over bleeding and was buried on a small island on Lake Victoria because her home area or next of kin could not be traced.

Polyne Nabwire, the head of communications at FMP says such heartbreaking stories prompted them to come up with the Care Plus project to prevent such preventable deaths and injuries not only among sex workers but also among adolescent girls and women.

According to Polyne, maternal mortality and morbidity due to unsafe abortions on the four landing sites have become a common occurrence yet they can be prevented with proper access to contraception, Post Abortion Care and Comprehensive Abortion care services.

According to the Ministry of Health, Unsafe Abortion complications are among the top three causes of maternal mortality and morbidity in Uganda

An abortion rate of 39 per 1,000 women aged between 15 and 49 years was reported in Uganda in 2013 by Guttmacher Institute, representing approximately 314,300 abortions per year.

Majority of such abortions are a result of unintended or unplanned pregnancies which stand at about 46% according to the UDHS 2022.

Polyne say the unplanned pregnancies wouldn’t be a big problem if there was universal access to contraception in Uganda, noting that FMP has invested a great deal of its resources in promoting and providing SRHR information and rights among female sex workers on the landing sites.

“We conduct Musawo (health worker) sessions where we engage the sex workers and other beneficiaries in small discussions and provide them with accurate information on where, how and when to access comprehensive SRH services, debunk myths about Family Planning and other SRHR related issues” she said.

FMP has also invested in training and equipping Community Peer Mobilisers (CPMs) who have been able to take services to the hard to reach communities like Kyondo and Makusa among others.

“These CPMs are equipped with knowledge and skills to sensitize communities and refer them for SRH services. We also use telemedicine where clients who are far away can call and get diagnosis and treatment through doctor’s directions via phone” Polyne adds.

Thembo Enoc, a Clinical Officer at one of the facilities that partners with FMP in Kigungu landing site says the partnership has paid off because the number of girls and women seeking SRHR information and services at the facility has increased significantly courtesy of the out reaches supported by FMP.

“To us, this is a great output because the more girls and women access SRH information and services, the lower the chances of getting un planned pregnancies.

If one wants to prevent unsafe abortions, her first stop should be at a family planning clinic, not some witch doctor or herbalist” Thembo said.

He also says his medical staff have benefitted from the partnership because through trainings and value clarification and attitude transformation session, health workers have appreciated the value of not only preventing unsafe abortions but also treating those who seek PAC in the facility.

FMP has partner facilities in each of the landing sites where it operates and all the health personnel there have received training in providing family planning and PAC.

For some time and out of ignorance, some health workers have been reluctant to provide PAC fearing being arrested for proving abortion.

In Uganda abortion is considered illegal unless performed by a licensed medical doctor in a situation where the woman’s life is deemed to be at risk.

Therefore, many abortions are self-induced and often conducted privately under unsafe conditions. Moreover, the stigma surrounding induced abortion makes it difficult for women to report in case of complications. This make unsafe induced abortions hard to manage and measure leading to missed mitigation opportunities.

The 2012 Uganda national policy guidelines and service standards for sexual and reproductive health and rights permitted abortion under specific circumstances, including in cases of fetal anomaly, rape and incest. These however, have not been operationalized due to opposition from some sections of the public.

Therefore, family planning (FP) use remains one of the cost-effective public health intervention for preventing unintended pregnancies.

Being among the most underserved communities in the country, sex workers operating on landing sites therefore need urgent and universal access to SRH services if Uganda is to achieve universal health coverage.

The fact that FMP is already on ground promoting these services is a step in the right direction but the war cannot be won without significant commitments and investments in the health sector in general.

