KAMPALA – The ICT Association of Uganda (ICTAU) has named Mr. Gideon Nkurunungi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), assigning him to steer the association for the next three years.

ICTAU is an umbrella multi-stakeholder association of all ICT players in the country, with the vision of providing professional guidance to individuals and organizations in the private sector, as well as offering advisory services to the government on policy-based issues.

Mr. Nkurunungi, an expert in IT changing dynamics including artificial intelligence and digital marketing, was named CEO during the association’s Annual General Meeting held at the Innovation Village, Ntinda on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Nkurunugi, who holds various qualifications, including the much sought-after Master’s of Science in Computer Science of Makerere University is a Director of IT services at IMPACT OUTSOURCING, a company that started in 2004.

He has experience in building data-intensive applications and overcoming complex architectural, and scalability issues in diverse industries. He is also proficient in scripting languages, including Python and Java.

Previously, Nkurunungi held various leadership roles at Kenjoy Enterprises, including as Innovations and IT Lead, where he was responsible for consumer behavior insights, the company’s long-term digital strategy, and capabilities

He also served as a systems developer at Tandem Ltd – supporting the company in initiating their Enterprise Resource Planning system including accounting, ticketing, and Human Resource Management, and previously, as Project Manager at APEX Product Management in the Office of the President of Uganda.

In 2018, Nkurunungi worked at MTN data warehousing and backup under Huawei Technologies, where data mining to inform various business units was the order of the day.

The new ITCAU boss was the lead architect of the NSSF’s Yollo Save system, supporting the development of the wallet’s back and front-end requirements, including gathering implementation and final deployments.

Addressing the AGM, he said IT professionals are one of the most overlooked and underappreciated individuals in their field, despite playing a crucial role in facilitating the adoption and utilization of technology.

“Don’t Pull The Plug, ICTAU is here,” he said, adding that he would seek partnerships with leading institutions including Makerere University to bolster the innovations and professionalism of his members.

During his tenure, Nkurunungi will lead the association in conducting and disseminating research and the advocacy and establishment of projects and policies concerning the adoption and usage of development informatics in Uganda.

He will also seek to extend the reach and benefits of the use of ICTs to all sectors and facets of Uganda through professionalism.

The AGM tasked Mr. Nkurunungi to bolster the association’s visibility in their efforts to become the foremost and largest forum for ICT practitioners, managers, researchers, and policy makers to share their knowledge and experience on the technology, adoption, localization, management, and policy of development informatics in Uganda.

