The First Lady, Janet Museveni, also the Minister of Education and Sports has commended Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo, a facility hosting the ongoing Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China Heads of State and Government Summits.

In a joint venture, the government and businessman Sudhir Ruparelia completed a contemporary Convention Centre at Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo that is helping to host the two summits.

The First Lady recently inspected facilities and commended the Ruparelia Group for their commendable work in preparing the Convention Centre for these Summits.

“I would like to express my appreciation to the Ruparelia Group for their commendable work in preparing the Convention Centre for these Summits. Their attention to detail and level of preparedness is truly praiseworthy,” Mrs Museveni said.

The First Lady however emphasized the importance of maintaining these high standards.

“It is crucial to conduct continuous checks on all amenities, ensuring they remain in excellent working condition not only during the Summits but also in the future,” she said.

“This visit reaffirmed our commitment to hosting successful international events, showcasing the best of what Uganda has to offer, and ensuring that every guest experiences the warmth and hospitality for which our nation is known,” the First Lady said.

Some of the amazing features in the $40 million (Shs140 billion) project were revealed in an earlier video, and the construction will include a 3,500-seat ultra-modern auditorium, a suspended restaurant overlooking Lake Victoria, and additional presidential suites with smaller conference rooms for sideline meetings during the NAM summit.

The Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo is a private, five-star resort owned by Sudhir’s Ruparelia Group and often hosts major government and international events.

