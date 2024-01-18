Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal the Dokolo District Women’s Constituency Member of Parliament, has passed away.

Ogwal died on Thursday, January 18, 2024 due to a cancer-related illness at a hospital in India, sources familiar with development told PML Daily.

Her death has been confirmed by the Speaker of Parliament Ms, Anita Among in a social media post.

“It is with a heavy heart and pain that I announce the passing of our Mother, Mentor and role model Imat Cecilia Atim Ogwal, the Honourable Member representing the Women of Dokolo District. I send my sincere sympathies to her dear husband and the family, friends, the people of Lango and colleagues! May her soul find eternal rest,” the Speaker wrote on Thursday, January 18, 2024 morning.

Ogwal was served a politician, businesswoman, and management consultant.

She has been a member of Uganda’s legislature continuously since 1996.

Ogwal was born in Dokolo District, Northern Uganda, on 12 June 1946.

She attended local schools in Uganda. In 1967, at the age of 21, she was admitted to the University of East Africa in Nairobi (now known as the University of Nairobi) to study for a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

She graduated from Nairobi University in 1970. She also holds a Certificate in Human Resources Management from what was then called the Institute of Public Administration but is now known as the Uganda Management Institute.

She holds two other certificates; one in Christian Based Values from the Haggai Institute, Singapore, and the other in Public Private Partnership, from Australia.

Share this: Facebook

X



Related