The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MoDVA) on Thursday January 11 started workshop series to formulate the Climate Change and Environment Security Strategy (CESS) at the Ministry Headquarters, Mbuya.

The Climate Change and Environment Security Strategy comes at the backdrop of one of Uganda People’s Defence Forces’ (UPDF) constitutional roles of supporting civilian authorities in emergency situations and in cases of natural disasters.

The CESS strategy is being formulated in collaboration with the Ministry of Water and Environment (MoWE) who are offering technical guidance to MoDVA and its objective is to enable the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs mainstream climate change intervations.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs; Mrs Rosettie Byengoma, at the opening of the workshop series, Brig Gen David Gonyi; the Chief of Staff UPDF Airforces who is also the Chairperson of the Joint (MoDVA & MoWE) CESS Technical Committee, stated that military operations impact the environment and the environment impacts military operations as well.

“Military dimensions of war including land, sea, air and space need to ensure that the environment is conserved and protected for today and for future generations more urgently than ever before. Adding that, we cannot have sustainable development without sustainable environment.” Gen Gonyi noted

During his presentation on “National Emergency and Disaster Response Management and Policy Framework with specific emphasis on the roles of UPDF”, Brig Gen Eugene Ssebugwawo; the Head of National Emergency Coordination and Operations Center (NECOC) under the Office of the Prime Minister, stated that If the environment is destroyed, human beings will have no where to live.

“Disaters including floods and landslides became imminent and prominent in the late 1990s and 2000s because we have massively tampered with the environment.”Brig Gen Ssebugwawo observed

Brig Gen Dr Stephen Kusasira; Senior Directing Staff at the National Defence College – Uganda, in his presentation on the “Capacity of UPDF to respond to natural disaters and emergencies in Uganda”, stated that UPDF’s involvment in environment and climate matters is not by choice but an obligation as provided for by the Constitution and the UPDF Act to conduct operations other than war in support of other national and international stakeholders.”

Ms. Maureen Anino; the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Environment Sector Support Services represented the Permanent Secratary of the Ministry of Water and Environment Mr. Alfred Okot Okidi. In her presetation on “International and National Policy Frameworks on climate change and environment” observed that one of the key functions of the MoWE is to ensure that issues of environment, natural resources management and climate change mitigation and adaptation are integrated into the plans, programmes and budgets of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government(MDAs).

“Thefore, the development of the MoDVA CESS is a key contribution to ensuring a clean, healthy and safe environment as provided for by the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and the National Environment Act 2019.” Ms. Anino emphasised.

At the end of the workshop series, the Technical Team will embark on field research and consultations in order to incorporate the views of other key stakeholders and entities in order to have an inclusive and comprehensive strategy.

