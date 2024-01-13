KAMPALA – The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has called upon phone companies to establish manufacturing facilities in Uganda to gain access to the entire African market of around 1.4 billion people.

The Minister said establishing assembling plants in Uganda will provide them access to not only the Ugandan market of 50 million people but the entire African market of 1.4 billion people as Kampala is a signatory to the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement that weaves together 55 countries into a single market of 1.4 billion people.

“As government and as a Ministry, we do support all the efforts that you the companies in the area of technology are doing. We support the innovation and the government has deliberately promoted the policy of legalizing communications and airwaves. So far, we have since moved from traditional means of communication and have created space for innovations and technologies in Uganda so that we move with the rest of the world in this era of digital transformation. Continue making the innovations and technologies and we are ready to embrace all these cutting-edge technologies including these devices,” Mr. Baryomunsi who was guest of honor at the launch of SPARK 20 Pro+.

Baryomunsi emphasized the importance of owning a smartphone in this digital era and highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure all Ugandans are connected.

Airtel Uganda in collaboration with the Innovative technology brand TECNO Mobile Uganda, and StarTimes, launched the SPARK 20 Pro. The device’s flagship-level capabilities include a 108MP+32MP powerful camera system, a double-curved design, a stunning display, and more. Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 Ultimate processor, the SPARK 20 Pro+ offers a premium experience that exceeds expectations for its price range.

Ali Balunywa, head of Sales and Distribution Director at Airtel Uganda said the SPARK 20 Pro+ is not just about exceptional technology, it’s about how technology connects people. “And at Airtel Uganda, we are keen on keeping our promise of connectivity that’s why we’re offering 3GB of free Airtel data monthly for 3 months with each purchase. This initiative ensures that customers can fully experience the cutting-edge technology of the SPARK 20 Pro+ on Uganda’s fastest and most reliable internet 5G network provided by Airtel.”

One of the challenges highlighted with accessing a smartphone is affordability. Smartphone companies have since created innovative means to which everyone can own a smart device regardless of their income.

On reinforcing their commitment to accessibility and customer convenience, Airtel Uganda offers an installment purchase option for the just launched SPARK 20 Pro+, thanks to EASYBUY. This collaboration enables customers to buy the SPARK 20 Pro+ and other models from the series from any Airtel shop across Uganda on easy and flexible payment terms.

“Our collaboration with EasyBuy exemplifies Airtel Uganda’s dedication to making cutting-edge technology more accessible. By offering the latest TECNO smartphones on instalments, we are not only providing our customers with an affordable pathway to own a high-quality device but also ensuring they experience the best of Airtel’s network services.” Balunywa said.

Furthermore, TECNO announced their sponsorship of the African Cup of Nations 2023 (AFCON 2023), alongside an exciting consumer promotion. Customers purchasing the SPARK 20 Pro+ will have a chance to win a fully paid trip to watch the AFCON 2024 final, along with weekly prizes such as Ushs. 100,000 cashback or Ushs. 100,000 discount on instalments from Take Now or Easy Buy. To participate, customers need to buy any device from the Spark 20 series and predict the scores of the selected weekly games.

Timmy Shen, Brand Manager of TECNO Mobile Uganda, commented and said, “The SPARK 20 Pro+ reflects our commitment to bringing flagship-level camera technology and stylish design to a wider audience. As a significant upgrade to the SPARK 20 Series, this new device is a leader in the budget smartphone segment, offering unprecedented value to our trendsetting Gen Z consumers.”

