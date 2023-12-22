KAMPALA – President of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has replaced Mathias Mpuuga Joel Ssenyonyi as the new Leader of Opposition.

Joel Ssenyonyi who has been the party spokesperson will assume the position for the next two and a half years.

Ssenyonyi is a member of Parliament representing Nakawa West.

Earlier this month, sources indicated that a group of a gay community in the United Kingdom put Mr. Wine under pressure to fire the leader of the opposition who seems to side with the government on its anti-gay position.

Hilary Taylor, the gay community said “We demand that Bobi Wine fire Mpuuga; he has failed as a LOP; he defended the bill and voted in favor; this is playing double standards on their party; funding is advanced to NUP monthly for defending the human rights of LGBTQI, but its leaders are not straight forward in their dealings.”

Taylor also accused Bobi Wine of being two-faced in his recently released song “Man and Woman,” which deepened the controversy surrounding his true stance on homosexuality. According to Taylor, the song’s title, lyrics, timing, and his evasive answers during a BBC interview on November 30, 2023, all indicate that Bobi Wine is trying to dodge criticism.

