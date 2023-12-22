Vivo Energy Uganda, the distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda, has announced the latest winners of the Shell Club promotion, rewarding customers with a Toyota Hiace and two motorbikes (boda bodas) under the Shell Club promotion.

The Shell Club promotion, now in its second phase, has once again brought joy to its customers, including an engineer, a business man, and a coaster driver. The lucky winners were rewarded at Shell Kawempe after a draw broadcasted on Bukedde TV on December 20th, 2023

The Toyota Hiace and the two new motorbikes were delivered to the lucky Shell Club promotion winners at Shell Kawempe after a draw that aired on Bukedde TV on 20th December 2023 where winners were called.

Kasigala Samuel, a coaster driver from Jinja, expressed his disbelief at winning the car, describing it as a miraculous turn of events that would significantly contribute to his financial well-being.

Initially skeptical about the authenticity of the call notifying him of his win, Kasigala Samuel diligently verified his victory with Vivo Energy offices post the televised draw.

“I received a call informing me about winning a car, but I scrutinized the details thoroughly, suspecting it might be a scam. It was only after a reassuring call from Vivo Energy that I was convinced of my win. When I enrolled in the Shell Club, winning a brand-new car was far beyond my expectations,” shared an ecstatic Kasigala Samuel.

Kakoza Luuka a business man from Gayaza greatly praised Shell Club for blessing him with a new motorbike and also having reliable products like Shell V-Power that has maintained his old motorbike in an impeccable condition.

With a giant smile, Luuka urged Ugandans to sign up for Shell Club. The sign-up process is effortlessly simple, and you can conveniently access it at all Shell Stations nationwide. Don’t miss out on the bonuses—sign up today and experience the ease and rewards of being a part of the Shell Club family.

Hellen Bwengye, Head of Marketing at Vivo Energy Uganda, handed over the prizes, stating,

“We are thrilled to reward our customers with a ToyotA Hiace and motorbikes through the Shell Club promotion. It’s heartening to witness the positive impact on the lives of our loyal customers.

The Shell Club operates on a straightforward points-based system, where members earn points with every purchase at Shell service stations, enabling them to unlock exclusive benefits. Accumulating 1,000 points or more qualifies customers for an exciting draw, with the chance to win one of the Toyota Hiace vehicles or motorcycles.

According to Sheila Awori, Brand Manager Loyalty at Vivo Energy Uganda, highlighted the program’s accessibility, saying,

“With Shell’s extensive service station network across Uganda, the program can be accessed throughout the country. Registration is quick and easy, available through the Shell Africa mobile app, website, or any Shell service station.” Said Ms Awori

To maximize points, bonus opportunities are available. Purchases of Shell V-Power earn double the points compared to Shell Fuel Save petrol and diesel, and choosing Shell Helix lubricants also earns you 10 points.

The Shell Club Loyalty Programme has transformed the customer experience at Shell service stations, emphasizing not just refueling but enjoying the journey with rewards every step of the way. Join the Shell Club today and be part of this exciting era of loyalty rewards.

