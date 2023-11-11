KAMPALA – Lucky Goldstar (LG), a multinational conglomerate that makes electronics, chemicals, and telecommunications products and operates subsidiaries such as LG Electronics, Zenith, LG Display, LG Uplus, LG Innotek, LG Chem, and LG Energy Solution in over 80 countries is initiating a plan to install modern refrigeration and air conditioning system at Kyambogo University.

Amar Chandarana – Managing Director – Appliance World Ltd noted that he came up with a plan after realizing that Kyambogo is using very old (outdated) equipment in practical training which keeps the quality of graduates inefficient with the current job market demand.

“When we are employing graduates, sometimes many of them are not so versed with the modern systems,” he said, adding, “We want to set up a room [at Kyambogo] where we install all types LG air conditioning systems, not for cooling the room but for practically seeing how does the unit look, how does the gas flow so that now these students are actually looking at a real-life system and be trained and when they graduate, they already have knowledge and can get jobs.”

Speaking at an engagement with different stakeholders on Friday, Chandarana said that once the university buys an idea, they are optimistic that the development will not only help students to get more relevant skills and get employed quickly but will also help the economy grow.

He noted that after Kyambogo, they will enroll the program in other high learning institutions.

Mr. Chandarana revealed that the LG air conditioning system works for up to 20 years with no or very less technical challenges and their teams are always readily available to fix the faulty.

“Additionally, if the LG brand’s price is going to be similar to even the Chinese brand and is good quality, why not go for it?”

On the other hand, he noted that their products are energy efficient given their designs.

With their buy now and pay later offer, customers can now access any of their products with a small deposit.

