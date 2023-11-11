KITGUM – Police in Aswa East region and Kitgum district have launched a manhunt for a one Ochira Siliman for the alleged murder by beating, of Ocakacon Ben, a 54-year-old, man friend to his mother.

It is said that the suspect found the deceased having an affair, with his mother Aloch Filder, in a potato garden, near their home, on October 31, 2023, at around 9pm before he boxed and hit him repeatedly with a stick killing him instantly and thereafter, abandoned his body in the garden.

The body of the victim was conveyed to Kitgum General Hospital for post-mortem and handed over to the relatives.

“We strongly condemn such acts of elderly abuse by children. The son whose actions were premeditated, kept spying on his mother, and attacked his lover, with a huge stick. He was rife with rage and anger. Efforts are now in place to trace for the whereabouts of the suspect and bring him to book,” said Enanga Fred – Police Spokesperson in a statement.

