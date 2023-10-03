KAMPALA – Police in Nateete division have launched a serious manhunt for Nsamba Isaac, the proprietor of PURE – LOVE UGANDA, on allegations of trafficking of children and sexually exploiting them.

Police say that in October 2022, the proprietor of Busega-based NGO was physically and sexually harassing, girl victims, who were being sponsored by the NGO. The NGO registers vulnerable children from all parts of the country and sponsors their education, providing care and welfare, through friends from America.

“One of the female victims took courage and reported the matter to a concerned citizen who alerted police. A total of 9 children were rescued, 6 males between, the ages of 14-20 and 3 females aged between 15-18, respectively,” said Fred Enanga – police spokesperson in a statement.

