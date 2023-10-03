KIRUHURA – Police have decried increased murders arising out of domestic violence, where spouses and other vulnerable family members, are victims.

In Kiruhura district, police registered an incident of murder by stabbing of a husband and subsequent suicide.

Fred Enanga – police spokesperson says that on September 28, 2023, at around 1pm, at Kamuzinzi cell, Kashongi sub-county, one Akampaobusingye Allen, a 19-year-old housewife, picked a knife and stabbed her husband, Akatwijuka Innocent, aged 26, to death, due to infidelity and child neglect of the 2-year-old.

Another incident was registered in Greater Bushenyi and Buhweju, where one Kakuru Innocent, was arrested for the alleged murder by the hacking of his biological mother, Kantayomba Faridah, 68, on September 28, 2023, at Ekinoni village, Rugongo parish in Buhweju district.

“Again the police in Katonga and Kanoni Gomba have in custody, a one Ssenyonjo Leonard, a 24-year-old, peasant of Matongo village, Kabulasoke, for the alleged murder by beating of his wife Allen Ssenyonjo, on the 25.09.2023 at around 6pm, in the garden. The victim fell unconscious and was transferred home, where her condition worsened and she died.”

“The police in Busoga North and Buyende have in custody, a one Tigawalana Yoweri, of Bubiro village, Nabitula parish, for the alleged murder of his step-son, Bakaswirewa Aniyani, aged one and a half years. The suspect found when his wife had taken the child to the nearest clinic for treatment, and started assaulting her, and her child, on 29.09.2023 at around 7pm. The victim succumbed to the injuries,” Enanga added in a statement.

Police urged spouses and parents, to have respect and care for each other, while in their homes, and avoid taking the laws in their hands. All persons in abusive relationships are urged to seek assistance from the Child and Family Protection Unit.

