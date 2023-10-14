LIRA CITY – Egole Lawrence Emmy, the Resident City Commissioner (RCC) in Lira City has said that his office will not allow people to be evicted from their property without following due process.

This is after Yahweh Pentecostal Christians petitioned him challenging continued harassment by the security forces among other concerns over land disputes.

Recent media reports showed Christians of Yahweh Pentecostal churches from Lango districts who have accused government leaders and security forces of colluding with their fellow Pentecostal Assemblies of God in the dispute over church ownership and land with the matter pending in court.

On handing over the petition to the RCC, Bishop Joel Mukalu, the head of Yahweh Pentecostal Mission noted that his people are not happy with some of their Members of Parliament who have kept quiet as people are being oppressed.

He requested the RCC to convey their dissatisfaction to the office of the president to help them address their concerns.

“I want to inform Mr. RCC, that if all goes as it is of now, in 2026 the votes NRM is most likely to get few votes from this compared to those it used to get in the previous elections.”

RCC Egole promised to convey their message to President Museveni as soon as possible. RDCs as the President’s representative at the district level play numerous roles including powers to solve land matters.

“Don’t expect any response from me (RCC) because you have written to the president of Uganda. I would like to thank you for being peace-loving citizens of Uganda. Above all, you’re the people who connect us directly to God through prayers.”

He therefore asked the Christians to remain calm in the process of waiting for the president’s response because he is a person who listens to everyone’s concerns regardless of their status.

However, amidst their meeting at the RCC’s office, Police led by DPC Lira city Joseph Bakaleke and others clashed with Christians who were heading towards Yahweh Church.

Police even fired tear gas at them for allegedly protesting.

The tense situation forced RCC Egole, his deputies, DPC Joseph Bakaleke, and other leaders to rush to the church to calm the situation.

DPC Joseph Bakaleke apologized to the Christians for the incident and urged them to remain calm.

