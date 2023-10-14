The National Vice Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in charge of Buganda sub region, Hon Godfrey Ssuubi Kiwanda has lauded the Rt. Hon Robinah Nabbanja for taking the initiative of taking closer and translating the president’s message on wealth creation to the grass root communities.

Kiwanda made the remarks during the current national farmer mobilisation campaign that the premier is undertaking to sensitize the population on the four sectors and the seven ways for wealth and jobs creation that took place over the weekend in the districts of Kagadi, Kibaale and Kakumiro.

The prime minister urged agricultural extension workers to emulate her and also get out of their offices to disseminate the messages and to ensure uptake of activities by farmers.

“All extension officers should encourage farmers to undertake products of high value. Farmers should use calculation and treat farming as a business,” Nabbanja said during the Agricultural expo in Kagadi.

The farmer education, mobilisation, value addition and service delivery campaign started on the 18th August this year in and are being organised by the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

The agri-business expos bring together small-holder farmers, large-scale farmers, farmer associations, agricultural researchers, and agri-business companies to exchange ideas on how best to improve production, productivity and profitability.

The agricultural expos run under the theme “Farmer Mobilisation, education, value addition and profitability campaign’” as advised by H.E the president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

