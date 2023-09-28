KASESE – Geoffrey Bwambale, the mobilizer of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) in the Rwenzori sub-region, who was abducted by unknown armed men about 10 days ago, has been released.

Bwambale was on Wednesday evening charged with subversive activities by the Special Investigations Unit Kireka before he was released.

According to NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, Bwambale was severely beaten.

“But this time round, they focused the beatings below his feet so that they would leave no physical marks on the rest of his body. He was interrogated about his links with Bobi Wine, his role in NUP, what our plans are, among other things. He says he has left behind many other people who are undergoing torture and other forms of inhumane treatment- some having been in detention for several years,” he said.

According to Bwambale’s brother Wycliffe Masereka, men in army uniform and civilian clothes abductors had taken him from a hospital in Kasenge, Wakiso District where he worked and whisked him away in a silver, Toyota Hiace commonly known as drone.

This was confirmed by Bwambale’s workmate, who claimed the abductors said that Mr Bwabale was needed for questioning at the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in Kireka.

The alleged abduction of the NUP mobilizer comes at a time when the opposition political party continues to demand for the release of its supporters including Vicent Nalumoso and Martin Lukwago who were allegedly abducted from Bugolobi market by security operatives in 2020.

The NUP leadership has always accused security operatives of abducting and detaining its supporters since 2020 some of whom their whereabouts have not been revealed since then.

Speaking to journalists last month, the party secretary general, Mr Lewis Rubongoya tasked government to release a number of the party members who are in various prisons and those who have been detained incommunicado. Some of the NUP missing supporters are; Jamshid Kavuma, Vincent Nalumoso, ShafiK Wangolo and Musisi Mbowa, among others.

