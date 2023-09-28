SORORTI – Two students of Maryland High School, Kaberamaido, died on spot after a bus they were travelling rammed into a stationary trailer at Aoja on Soroti-Mbale road.

The students of Midland High School were travelling in a bus belonging to Busitema University when the accident occurred this morning around 6 a.m., a few meters from Awoja Primary School.

The school headteacher, John Baptist Ekou, said the Senior Six students were heading to Jinja for a Geography field study when the crash happened. Some of the survivors are currently admitted at Soroti regional referral hospital

John Robert Tukei, the acting East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, said put the number of injured students at 31.

This comes six weeks after pupils of Nakhupa Primary School in Manafwa District were involved in accident on their way from a music dance and drama competition.

One pupil on died spot, leaving more than 100 injured.

According to witnesses, the driver of the ill-fated Fuso Tata Lorry, registration number UBJ 994J, carrying pupils lost control, overturning at Kufu Trading Centre in Manafwa District.

According to the Police Annual Crime Report for 2022, a total of 650 children (395 males and 255 females) below the age of 18 died due to road crashes in the country. That year, there about 20394 road crashes that killed a total of 3901 people.

