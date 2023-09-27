The Manifesto Implementation Unit was this time round able to mobilize all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to present their achievements.

The presentation made during the Manifesto week indicated that the NRM Government is on course in as far as the implementation of the Manifesto commitments is concerned.

This will form a basis for assessing Government in the coming general elections in 2021 by showcasing what Government has been able to achieve.

Overall, our assessment of the implementation of the Manifesto commitments to date stands at 62

percent.

The Resident District Commissioners at the Local Government are now able to articulate the achievements of the

NRM Government and they have been urged to ensure that they publicise all Government achievements. Further to note, they have been encouraged to ensure that they properly monitor the implementation of all key Government programmes and projects in their respective districts.

Finally, I wish to call upon technical officers at both central and Local Government level to ensure that all the remaining Manifesto commitments are achieved within the remaining two years using the resources availed to deliver their work plans.

Our RDCs should keep the fire burning by ensuring that quality services are provided to the people and should ensure full implementation of Government programmes and Projects at the Local Governments.

DOWNLOAD FULL REPORT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

