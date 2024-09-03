JINJA – The government through the ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities has donated two high-powered motor vehicles to the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) to increase the institution’s capacity to execute hospitality duties.

These include a Driving Training Vehicle and a state-of-the-art Customized Mobile Catering Truck.

The vehicles were on Monday September 2, 2024, handed over to Mr Richard Kawere, the UHTTI Principal, by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ms Doreen Katusiime, at the Uganda Museum in Kampala.

Mr Kawere underscored the significance of the automobiles to the training of hospitality students.

“These vehicles will play a crucial role in equipping students with essential driving and catering skills,” Mr Kawere said.

The vehicles were provided under the Competitive Enterprise Development of Uganda, a World Bank funded project being implemented by the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU).

The institution publicist, Mr Daniel Kazungu, said the vehicles will enable the Institute to execute its mandate as a Centre of Excellence for hospitality and tourism training.

“Our students, especially those pursuing tourism, need the driving skills. We commend the government for equipping the institute with these vehicles,” Mr Kazungu said.

Kazungu told this website that the mobile catering truck will not only boost students catering skills but will also be used in the outside catering services.

“We conduct outside catering services and mobile clinics aimed at passing on hospitality skills to members of the public, including food vendors. We believe this vehicle shall ease the necessary transportations as it is beefed up with all the relevant equipment,” he further stated.

The Government has significantly invested in upgrading the Jinja-based Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute. Among the projects government has invested in include the construction of a Shs24 billion three-star hotel, Shs19 billion institute infrastructure, an Institute Bus and a van, among others.

The institution apparently has over 700 students pursuing different hospitality related disciplines.

