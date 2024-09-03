KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) and the National Task Force held a crucial meeting with journalists to discuss the upcoming European Union’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and Uganda’s preparedness to comply.

The meeting held at Hotel Africana on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 was part of national efforts to engage stakeholders and raise awareness about EUDR compliance.

Mr. Robert Nangatsa, an Extension Manager at UCDA briefed the media on the nationwide registration drive for coffee farmers, aimed at streamlining exports and ensuring compliance with EUDR.

“The EU market is crucial for Uganda’s coffee industry, accounting for approximately 60% of our exports. It is imperative that we comply with the EUDR to maintain access to this market,” said Mr. Nangatsa.

He explained that the EUDR requires exporters to submit detailed land-use maps and due diligence statements to ensure deforestation-free production. “This means that we must provide geographic coordinates of production plots to ensure traceability and verify deforestation-free practices,” he added.

The EU regulation is in sync with the Uganda National Coffee Act 2021 which stresses the need for traceability in the coffee sub-sector. Even before the EUDR came into force, UCDA had developed a Geospatial Monitoring and Evaluation System and Farmer Registration App to register farmers and other value chain actors. “These innovative tools will empower coffee exporters to adhere to EUDR regulations and ensure the sustainability of our coffee sector,” said Nangatsa. Registration of value chain actors is necessary for traceability of coffee along the entire value chain.

A dedicated unit has been established to oversee the implementation process. Nangatsa said that UCDA is working closely with the Private Sector, MDAs, and other stakeholders to ensure a seamless implementation of EUDR regulations.

The authority has also organised national-level workshops to raise awareness among private sector stakeholders. “We believe that awareness and capacity building are critical components of our compliance strategy,” said Nangatsa.

He told journalists that UCDA is conducting market research to integrate the EUDR module with the Geospatial M&E System.

“This will ensure comprehensive compliance and streamlined operations,” said Nangatsa.

UCDA emphasised the need for concerted efforts in registering all coffee value chain actors and mapping coffee farms to ensure continued access to the EU market. “We urge all stakeholders to support the implementation of a comprehensive traceability system,” said Nangatsa.

Dr. Gerald Kyalo, UCDA’s Director Development Services, emphasized the importance of registration for traceability and EU market access.

“The registration process is meant for traceability and making sure our coffee accesses the EU market. We must be able to trace our coffee.”

Dr. Kyalo explained that registration involves capturing farm geo-locations and farmer details to ensure traceability. “The registration is for traceability to know where your farm is located and how big it is. This will help in tracing the farm where a certain batch of export is coming from,” he told reporters.

For farmers with 10+ acres, polygons of their farms will be created for record purposes, enabling easy tracing of exported coffee. “As long as you have 10 acres and above, we shall take polygons of the garden. We take different coordinates and end up with polygons. For those below 10 acres, coordinates will be enough.”

Kyalo noted that registration will be an ongoing process to accommodate new entrants into the coffee value chain. “The registration process will be continuous and done by UCDA. Our officers will update the register annually to include new farmers.”

He stressed that the EU regulation requires evidence of no deforestation, which necessitates tracing coffee back to the farmer. “The regulation requires that we show evidence that our coffee doesn’t contribute to deforestation. To do this, we need to trace our coffee back to the farmer and have a register of all farmers, gardens, and coordinates.”

Mr. Samson Emong, representing the National EUDR Task Force, emphasised the critical need for accurate reporting on the campaign’s progress, stressing that Uganda’s coffee industry faces significant risks if it fails to meet the EU’s deforestation and sustainability standards.

The taskforce presented a comprehensive plan to achieve EUDR/CS3D compliance, including measures to enhance supply chain transparency, promote sustainable agriculture practices, and support smallholder farmers.

With the EU market accounting for a significant share of Uganda’s coffee exports, the industry’s compliance with EUDR is crucial to maintaining market access.

The National Taskforce has established a robust framework to support the industry’s transition, including capacity-building programs, awareness campaigns, and partnerships with key stakeholders.

