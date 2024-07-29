Over the weekend, Kampala elites gathered at the high-end club Lé Botti for a night of celebration and music as legendary rapper Daniel Lubwama Kigozi, famed for his stage name, Navio hosted a double premier of his videos.

Sponsored by Hennessy, Mobicast, and Blackhawk, the successful event brought together the different top city’s big wigs to experience an evening of top-tier entertainment and camaraderie.

When the time came for the big deal of the night, “Utajua Hujui,” directed by the acclaimed Tony Black Wolf, was the first to be premiered. It captivated the audience with its dynamic visuals and powerful storytelling. Then came “Sunset Drift,” a visual masterpiece shot by the talented Mathilda Kigozi, that mesmerized attendees with its stunning cinematography and evocative imagery.

After the double screening, Navio took to the stage and the crowd went wild, vibing to his songs. The rapper delivered an electrifying performance that was worth the night. The highlight was when his colleagues Mith and Flex d’ Paper joined him on stage to do the magic. The trio’s chemistry and dynamic performance left the crowd in awe, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

This was the first time an artist of this stature has done a double release event, with a truly East African spin. “Utajua Hujui” was shot in Nairobi, and “Sunset Drift” in Zanzibar.

Adding to the theme of the evening, the event’s ushers were sets of twins, perfectly blending with the concept of the double release and adding an extra layer of charm and novelty to the night.

The event marked another milestone in Navio’s illustrious career, reaffirming his status as a leading figure in the Ugandan music scene. With the successful release of these two videos, he continues to push creative boundaries and set new standards.

The double premiere not only showcased the artistry of Navio and his collaborators but also underscored the vibrant cultural scene in Kampala. Attendees left Lé Botti with a sense of pride and excitement for the future of Ugandan music.

In line with the duo video release, Hennessy’s partner for Uganda, Mr David Kakonge, CEO of Black Showmans Beverages, introduced the Hennessy 350ml format. Guests were treated to a duo complementary bottle package at their tables.

The 350ml Hennessy bottle is quickly emerging as a popular choice for cognac enthusiasts. Its size, affordability, and versatility make it an excellent experience for any occasion. It is perfect for your home collection, an ideal gift, or to enjoy on the go.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

