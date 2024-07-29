Prime Minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja has hailed the Catholic Church for helping the government foster socio-economic development among the faithful in their congregations.

In her message, delivered by Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, who represented her as chief guest at Mityana Cathedral Parish’s 60th anniversary celebration, Nabbanja lauded Mityana Diocese Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa for his guidance in areas of development.

“You have always stood the test of time in fully understanding that agriculture is the backbone of Uganda’s economy. Thank you for working hard to solve people’s socio-economic challenges,” she said.

Nabbanja noted that the wealth creation gospel of promoting mechanized farming has not only impacted people in Mityana but also in other parts of the country.

The diocese also joined other faiths in praying for the King of Buganda Kingdom, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, who is 31 years on the throne. They prayed for his full recovery and steadfastness to effectively do the kingdom’s work.

Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba, who was in attendance, congratulated Mityana Cathedral Parish for reaching the milestone of six decades since its establishment. She acknowledged the clerical leadership that played a pivotal role in the foundation of the church.

Nabakooba reminded the public about government programs to alleviate poverty and foster socio-economic development, urging people to access Emyooga, PDM, and GROW funds to grow their enterprises and elevate their living standards.

“I would advise you to engage in commercial farming. We have extension workers and veterinary doctors in different areas who will provide information,” she advised.

In her capacity as lands minister, Nabakooba emphasized the need to follow the guidance of laws instituted to protect tenants and landlords.

“The law protects both landlords and bibanja holders, and if we all follow it, we shall see a reduction in conflicts that may arise as a result of abusing the Land Act,” she said.

Bishop Zziwa appreciated the faithful, leaders, and churchgoers who have stood steadfast with the church since its establishment.

“I request you to continue with that spirit, and together we shall help Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese grow in faith and economically,” he said, as outstanding believers were awarded certificates.

The Bishop also called upon people to help those in need, emphasizing that it is the only way one can realize the goodness embedded in God.

“Things we call small are very important to others, and they will create happiness in their lives,” he preached, encouraging parents to instill the same culture in children.

At the same celebrations, 566 children renewed their baptismal promises.

Mityana Cathedral Parish was inaugurated in 1964 as a sacred Martyrs Shrine following the announcement of 22 Ugandan Martyrs in Rome by Pope Paul VI.

