KAMPALA – First Street in Kampala’s industrial area was last Saturday transformed into a time capsule celebrating oldies music during the Stanbic Bank FlexiPay sponsored 9th edition of Reminisce Kadanke.

Held in an atmosphere of fun and nostalgia, throngs begun converging from 3pm for the party at Club Guvnor under the theme, ‘The daytime disco edition’.

“The Reminisce is an experiential event, which brings together lovers of old-school culture to enjoy the good music all the way from the 1960’s to early 1990’s as they catch up with friends. Birthed in 2021, Reminisce has since grown into an event that runs three times a year,” Robert Victor Nsibirwa, the event organizer said.

At 8pm the FlexiPay Happy Hour kicked in with all drinks and meals being heavily discounted.

Jackie Abwol, the FlexiPay Head of Marketing said Stanbic Bank sponsored the event because it showcased the bank’s services and enhanced customer relationships.

“Our different prepositions are designed towards enhancing things that our customers like. Therefore, we are part of Reminisce Kadanke because this is where our valued customers are. As a bank committed towards driving Uganda’s growth, we believe that all sectors deserve to be powered and for as long as our clients continue to party, we promise to always be together,” Abwol said.

The lineup was headlined by veteran DJs like Bush Baby, Crystal the DJ, DJ Simpoz, DJ Brian, DJ Moze all commanded by the nights emcee Timothy Code, who brought back hits from the 1980s, 1990s, and the early 2000s. The next edition is scheduled for December.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

