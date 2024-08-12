Alice Kaboyo, Minister of State for Luwero-Rwenzori Triangle in the Office of the Prime Minister, urged Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Rwenzori sub-region to unite and strategically focus on key areas recommended by President Museveni to drive socio-economic transformation.

During a meeting on Wednesday, Kaboyo shared insights on the ministry’s progress in rehabilitating areas affected by the NRA-led liberation struggle and ADF insurgency. She highlighted challenges such as reduced funding, poor beneficiary mindset, and inadequate political monitoring.

“His Excellency the President in September 2022 offered guidance for all affirmative action programs with Luwero-Rwenzori inclusive on the key areas of focus and these included, mobilization of communities and masses towards implementation of existing/approved government programs. Implementation of projects that are not being implemented by sector MDAs, monitoring the implementation of Government Programmes and brainstorming for the area and developing an economic plan for the sub-region (s),” Kaboyo said.

MPs expressed concerns about the sub-region’s meager funding despite having 43 districts and seven municipalities. They suggested meeting with the President to address pertinent issues and push for increased funding.

“We need to meet the president and add our voice to push for Luwero-Rwenzori. We also have ADF war victims from Bundibugyo, Kasese, Kabarole and other districts but these have never received any compensation!” wondered Kiiza Acrobat Moses, MP for Bughendera constituency.

“We also have victims of the Kichawamba massacre, Honorable minister,” added Margaret Muhanga Mugisa, MP for Fort Portal North Division.

The MPs also raised concerns about compensation for ADF war victims, road construction, and involvement in government program planning. Kaboyo promised to follow up on these issues and pledged support for various projects, including housing, education, and economic empowerment initiatives, and also promised to distribute 1,000 hand hoes to each district for veterans.

