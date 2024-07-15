Watu Credit Uganda marked a major milestone on July 12, 2024, celebrating its fifth anniversary with a blood donation drive. The event, held at the company’s Call Center and Ndeeba Branch, aimed to promote voluntary blood donation and community service.

“We are thrilled to see our team and community come together for this noble cause,” said Armands Supstiks, Deputy Country Manager. “This event demonstrates our commitment to giving back to the community and supporting those in need.”

The blood donation drive saw an impressive turnout, with over 80 participants donating blood. The event was organized in partnership with the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, and the collected blood units have the potential to save up to 300 lives.

Watu Credit Uganda’s anniversary celebration also highlighted the company’s achievements over the past five years. Since its inception, the company has financed over 150,000 motorcycles, providing individuals with transportation options, and issued over 60,000 smartphone loans, helping individuals stay connected.

Supstiks emphasized the importance of community service, stating, “This event demonstrates our commitment to giving back to the community and supporting those in need.” The company’s impact has reached nearly a million Ugandans, demonstrating its dedication to community development.

The blood donation drive reinforced Watu Credit Uganda’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and community service. The company’s efforts have made a significant impact on the lives of many Ugandans, and this initiative reinforces its dedication to giving back to the community.

