KAMPALA — The hearing of a case in which Molly Katanga is on trial over the death of her husband, businessman Henry Katanga, resumed on Monday, July 15, 2024, at the High Court in Kampala. Molly is facing trial together with her daughters, Patricia Kakwanza and Martha Nkwanzi, as well as George Amanyire, a domestic worker, and Charles Otai, a nursing officer, who are accused of destroying evidence and being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The case, which is before Justice Isaac Muwata, took a dramatic turn as a key witness’s credentials were called into question. Mr. Mugabe Ronald Ruranga, a self-proclaimed lawyer and businessman, testified in court about his close relationship with the late Henry Katanga. However, during cross-examination, it was revealed that Ruranga may not be a licensed advocate.

Ruranga had earlier testified about his close friendship with Katanga, describing him as a gentleman and a cool-headed person. He claimed to have handled legal documents for Katanga, including sale agreements and transfer of titles. He also testified about Katanga’s personal life, including his fondness for checked shirts and his habit of carrying a bag with important documents.

However, under cross-examination, Ruranga struggled to provide details about his legal practice and his involvement in Katanga’s transactions. He claimed to have received a call from Katanga on November 30, 2023, but could not produce any documents to support his claim. He also seemed evasive when asked about his presence at Katanga’s daughter’s wedding, where he allegedly praised Molly, Katanga’s wife, for raising their children well.

Defense lawyer Macdosman Kabega presented a document signed by the Chief Registrar indicating that Ruranga’s name does not appear on the roll of advocates. Ruranga denied the accusation, claiming that he has been practicing law for 17 years. However, he could not produce his practicing certificate or any other documents to support his claim.

The court adjourned for lunch, with the judge promising to review the law and determine whether the document can be tendered as evidence.

Earlier in the trial, Ruranga had testified about Katanga’s death and the events that followed. He claimed to have arranged for a padlock to be placed on Katanga’s office door and to have accompanied police officers to Katanga’s office to retrieve documents. The prosecution team, led by Muwaganya, had questioned Ruranga about his relationship with Katanga and his involvement in Katanga’s legal affairs. Ruranga had claimed to have been Katanga’s lawyer and friend for 17 years, but could not produce any documents to support his claim.

