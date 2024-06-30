The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has partnered with Roke Telkom to launch a new fixed wireless infrastructure site in Yumbe, Uganda. This initiative is part of USAID’s Digital Invest program, which aims to expand fixed broadband infrastructure in underserved districts across Uganda.

“At Roke, our concern has always been the high costs of deploying the internet, which has consigned those that need it most to a much slower digital lane,” said Roger Sekaziga, CEO and Co-founder of Roke Telkom. “With this USAID partnership, we believe that we can empower communities by transitioning them from being completely off-grid to having the internet through fixed wireless; and, in so doing, help bridge the digital divide.”

“At the launch event, USAID Uganda Mission Director Daniele Nyirandutiye said, “Today, we are taking a big step toward a future where all Ugandans can participate in the digital economy and access life-changing tools and opportunities. The U.S. government’s partnership with Roke is proof of what we can accomplish when the public and private sectors are intentional about learning from each other, combining resources, and building a shared vision to empower our communities.”

USAID’s Digital Invest program partners with impact-focused investment fund managers, internet infrastructure developers, and other private sector companies to advance internet connectivity and digital services for un- and under-connected communities in emerging markets through a blended finance approach. Since President Biden launched Digital Invest as a flagship program of the G7-led Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI) in 2022, it has provided $8.45 million in U.S. government funding to 13 partners who have raised over $300 million in investment capital. USAID’s Digital Invest and its partners have supported 68 technology companies operating in 40 countries.

The program is part of the Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership (DCCP), a U.S. government interagency initiative led by the U.S. Department of State to promote an open, interoperable, reliable, and secure Internet and stable cyberspace.

