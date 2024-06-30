KAMPALA – His Eminence Dr. Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, has announced the renaming of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC)-based Islamic Call University College (ICUC) to Insan International University.

This change follows a memorandum of understanding with the Insan International Charity Organisation based in Kuwait. The unveiling ceremony coincided with the 4th graduation ceremony of the university on Saturday, June 29, 2024 which was graced by high-profile personalities, including Hon. Hajjat Lukia Nakadama Isanga, the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister, who represented His Excellency Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of Uganda. Other notable attendees included the Muftis of South Sudan, Rwanda, and Burundi; UMSC heads of department led by Hon. Hadji Abbas Muluubya Ssekyanzi, the Secretary General; regional assistants to the Mufti; Govt officers; members of Parliament; members of the General Assembly; prominent Sheikhs; and heads of educational institutions.

In a written speech, President Museveni recounted the poor state of education prior to his government, noting that the entire country had only Makerere as the public university. He emphasized the mission of his government to provide education for all and reminded the Muslim community of the National Resistance Government’s role in establishing two universities: Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) in Mbale and Islamic University College (ICUC) in Old Kampala. He urged students to view education as a lifelong journey and pledged to provide necessary support for the growth of this higher learning institution.

Dr. Mubaje, in his speech, reflected on the history of the university. He recounted how, in 2007, he formally requested the late Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi to establish a branch of the Libyan-based Islamic Call University in Tripoli, which was subsequently opened in Uganda. However, the university faced severe challenges after the overthrow of Gaddafi’s government. Despite losing the funds earmarked for development, the idea of nurturing the university persisted, thanks to the unwavering support of Prof. Dr. Eng.Badru Kiggundu, Dr. Edris Serugo Kasenene, and Mr. Sowedi Swaleh.

As the Chancellor of the University, Mufti Mubaje revealed that his administration had successfully sourced support from the Insan International Charity Organisation in Kuwait, leading to the rebranding of the university as Insan International University. This new entity is set to become the main campus in Uganda with branches in other parts of the world.

Mufti Mubaje also paid tribute to the NRM Government under President Museveni for providing an enabling environment for the institution’s continuity, the National Council for Higher Education for registering and accrediting its courses, Dr. Amina Zawedde, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT, for donating ten computers, and Hajjat Shania Kigoozi for providing university tuition to 100 needy students. He urged the graduates to utilize their knowledge, skills, and discipline to make significant contributions for development. Other speeches included remarks from Dr. Khaleeb Shuja Al Otaibi, head of the delegation from Insan Charity, who pledged to develop the university at the international level. Prof. Dr. Eng. Badru Kiggundu, Chairman of the Governing Council of ICUC, and Dr. Abdallah Edris Serwadda, the Principal of ICUC, also spoke highly of the university’s progress and encouraged the graduates to pursue further studies.

A total of 209 graduates were awarded various certificates in different disciplines, ranging from certificate programs to diploma and undergraduate programs. Notably, several UMSC staff members were among the graduates.

The event was attended by parents, guardians, and students from various Muslim secondary schools.

