KAMPALA – The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), has launched a series of roving seminars in universities under the Technology Innovation Support Centres (TISCs) initiative, aligned with the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). This initiative aims to enhance awareness and understanding of intellectual property (IP) rights among students, researchers, and innovators in higher education institutions across the country.

The roving seminars serve as a platform for educating participants about the importance of IP protection, particularly patents, and how they can leverage these tools to safeguard their innovations. Through providing practical insights into the patent application process and the benefits of IP rights, the seminars empower young entrepreneurs and inventors to navigate the complexities of the intellectual property landscape confidently.

During these seminars, experts from URSB and WIPO engage participants in interactive discussions, presentations, and case studies, allowing innovators to grasp the basics of intellectual property management effectively. The emphasis on real-world applications enables participants to understand how intellectual property can play a crucial role in commercializing their ideas and enhancing their competitive advantage in the market. Discussions include the Patent Treat Cooperation (PCT), patents and their importance for universities and research institutions, using patents to obtain commercial returns, how to access patent information as well as success stories.

The partnership between URSB and WIPO is part of a wider strategy between the two bodies to foster a culture of innovation and creativity within Uganda’s educational institutions. By equipping students and researchers with the necessary knowledge and resources, the TISCs initiative aims to nurture a generation of innovators capable of contributing to the country’s economic development.

Nyalleng Pii, Senior Program Officer, Offices Services Section, PCT International Cooperation Division, WIPO says the seminars aim to build the motivation of innovators and creators in Uganda by allowing for an inclusive global IP ecosystem through success stories and best practices. Gilbert Agaba, the Director Intellectual Property, URSB adds that participants have the opportunity to benefit from follow up guidance by URSB and WIPO experts as well as dedicated expertise to help with challenging issues, including the use of WIPO tools and services.

The roving seminars also encourage collaboration between universities and the private sector, fostering an ecosystem that supports innovation. By connecting academic institutions with industry stakeholders, the initiative promotes knowledge exchange and paves the way for potential partnerships that can lead to groundbreaking developments.

The collaboration between URSB and WIPO to offer roving seminars in universities represents a significant step toward enhancing intellectual property awareness and innovation in Uganda. The inaugural seminar took place at Busitema University before the team moves to Makerere University and Mbarara University of Science and Technology. Through the TISCs initiative, young innovators are provided with essential tools to protect their creations and succeed in their entrepreneurial endeavors. This partnership not only strengthens the intellectual property framework in Uganda but also contributes to building a vibrant ecosystem that fosters creativity and economic growth.

