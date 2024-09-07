KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has assured coffee farmers in the kingdom that the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) registration exercise will bring numerous benefits to their livelihoods.

“The European Union’s regulations for coffee exports are designed to protect the livelihoods of over 15 million Ugandans who depend on coffee. It is our collective responsibility – government, UCDA, and all stakeholders – to ensure compliance with these regulations, safeguarding the well-being of our farmers and the entire coffee industry,” Katikkiro said.

During a meeting with key stakeholders in the coffee sector at Bulange Mengo on Friday 6, Owek. Mayiga emphasized that the registration of coffee sector players is intended to benefit farmers to secure access to the European Union market, which offers Ugandan coffee farmers better prices and enhanced market opportunities.

“The registration of farmers is crucial for their benefit,” said the Katikkiro assuring farmers that the registration exercise will not attract additional taxes or levies but is a necessary step to ensure Uganda’s coffee meets the EU’s stringent regulations.

Katikkiro Mayiga highlighted the transformative impact of coffee on the farming community in Buganda, noting its significant contribution to improving the lives of many farmers.

“Coffee has become a vital source of income for many families in the kingdom, enabling them to access basic necessities like education and healthcare,” Mayiga explained. However, Mayiga warned that a ban on Ugandan coffee from European Union markets would have far-reaching and devastating consequences for the farming community of over 7 million people.

“If we fail to meet the EU regulations, coffee prices might fall starting January 2025,” Katikkiro Mayiga cautioned. “This would have devastating consequences for our farmers, who rely heavily on coffee for their livelihood

The Katikkiro further explained that the registration exercise will enhance coffee traceability, enabling buyers to track the origin of their coffee.

This increased transparency, he noted, will foster trust and confidence in the market, ultimately benefiting farmers.

He assured farmers that the registration process is transparent, secure, and solely intended to support them, dispelling rumors of any hidden agenda. “Let me assure you, there are no hidden motives behind this registration exercise. We are not planning to impose taxes or any other mischief on you. This is purely for your benefit and the country’s benefit.”

Owek. Fred Luzinda Mukasa, UCDA Board Representative who led the delegation praised the Kingdom of Buganda for its efforts in promoting coffee cultivation, leading to a significant increase in monthly harvests. Owek. Mukasa, lauded the Katikkiro for his outstanding efforts during a meeting at Bulange Mengo.

The meeting also saw the approval of a grant to develop 30 acres of coffee through BUCADEF, set to boost production and farmer livelihoods.

Additionally, UCDA presented a moisture meter to the Katikkiro to enhance coffee quality monitoring, ensuring high-quality beans for the EU market.

Dr. Gerald Kyalo, Director of Development Services at UCDA, said that Uganda’s coffee exports to the EU average 63% and that the legislation has a direct impact on the country’s coffee trade.

The EUDR requires coffee exporters to submit detailed land-use maps, comply with local legislation, and provide a due diligence statement covering the entire coffee supply chain.

Dr. Kyalo said Uganda has made significant progress in complying with the regulation, including setting up an EUDR task force, engaging international partners, and developing an EUDR action plan.

The country is now in the final stages of rolling out a country-wide coffee value chain registration exercise, which will form the basis for coffee traceability.

He called for full cooperation from industry players, cultural, religious, administrative, and political leaders to ensure the success of the registration exercise.

