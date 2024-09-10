In a pivotal move to attract foreign direct investment into Uganda’s manufacturing sector, Uganda’s Minister of State for Privatization and Investment, Evelyn Anite, delivered a strong pitch to investors in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China. Speaking at a high-profile conference attended by key figures in China’s manufacturing industry, Anite laid out Uganda’s ambitious plans to position itself as Africa’s premier manufacturing hub.

“Uganda’s strategic location within East Africa, coupled with duty-free access to markets like the European Union, the United States, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), makes us the ideal destination for manufacturing investment,” Anite stated. She emphasized that Uganda’s conducive investment climate, which includes tax incentives, fast-tracked approval processes, and well-established industrial parks, provides a seamless path for Chinese manufacturers looking to expand into Africa.

Uganda’s manufacturing sector currently contributes 15% to the country’s GDP, and the government aims to double this by 2030. Anite highlighted how Uganda’s large and affordable labor force, competitive energy prices, and growing consumer base make it an ideal environment for large-scale production. For Chinese investors, the benefits extend beyond low production costs—Uganda’s trade agreements offer direct access to over 1.2 billion consumers across Africa and beyond. Anite’s message was clear: “Chinese industrialists can play a significant role in Africa’s industrialization while reaping substantial returns.”

The Ugandan government has earmarked specific zones for Chinese manufacturers to set up operations, particularly in agro-processing, textiles, and electronics manufacturing, which are expected to generate thousands of jobs and enhance technology transfer. Chinese companies that invest in Uganda can take advantage of long-term tax holidays, low-cost land leases, and government-backed guarantees for infrastructure development.

Zhou Yu Qing, Africa Team Lead at SIMI Group, once said, “Africa is not just a market but a partner in progress, where mutual growth is cultivated through strategic collaboration.” This perfectly reflects our sentiments about the opportunity to invest in this region. We believe that together, we can create significant impact in key sectors, particularly infrastructure, technology, and education.

Mr. Zhang Wuxu, the General Manager of Iflytek, stated during a similar partnership, “Innovation in Africa will reshape the future, and it begins with the right investments in people and technology.” His words reinforce our belief that the development of human capital and the integration of cutting-edge technologies will drive meaningful change.

With the support of visionary leadership like yours, we are confident that our investments will help Uganda advance in ways that uplift communities, create jobs, and pave the way for long-term prosperity. We look forward to building this bright future together

