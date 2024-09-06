KAMPALA – The 3rd edition of the Buildcon International Expo, held at the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) showgrounds, was a resounding success for Housing Finance Bank. The bank showcased its attractive mortgages and accessible funding options, giving attendees the opportunity to make informed decisions on home ownership, mortgages, and financial acquisition.

The expo, held under the theme “Connect with the Construction Industry to Build a Better Tomorrow,” attracted a vast array of sector players who presented cutting-edge innovations and facilitated valuable business-to-business discussions. Housing Finance Bank’s participation was a testament to its commitment to driving affordable homeownership and financial independence for all Ugandans.

During the expo, Housing Finance Bank signed a partnership with the Uganda Cooperative Alliance to establish a scheme that will offer loan facilities, relevant banking products, and services to eligible cooperatives under the alliance. This partnership is expected to increase access to affordable credit for low-income earners, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and women.

The bank’s Manager Home Loans, Mr. Christopher Akugizibwe, emphasized the importance of the expo in promoting new products, technologies, and services that are expected to significantly impact the construction sector in Uganda and beyond. “We acknowledge the contribution the construction sector is making to Uganda’s GDP, which now stands at 12 percent. Our participation in this year’s Buildcon Expo is aimed at fostering a stronger and more robust sector by collaborating with all stakeholders,” he said.

The expo was honored by the presence of the Honorable Minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, who reiterated the ministry’s commitment to supporting the real estate sector through proper legal frameworks such as the National Housing Policy.

Housing Finance Bank’s participation in the expo demonstrated its dedication to providing affordable credit to all Ugandans, including low-income earners, through incremental housing loans, microloans, and business loans. The bank’s commitment to driving affordable homeownership and financial independence for all Ugandans was evident throughout the expo.”

