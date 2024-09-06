KAMPALA – NCBA Bank and MTN-MoMo have concluded their highly successful Mo Money with MoKash campaign, awarding a total of Shs65 million to 103 lucky winners. The campaign, which ran for eight weeks, aimed to enhance customer engagement, promote financial inclusion, and encourage timely loan repayment.

At the grand finale held at NCBA’s head offices in Kampala, three winners received Shs5 million each, while 100 others received at least Shs500,000 each. The campaign’s success demonstrates the power of collaboration between financial institutions and telecommunications companies in driving financial inclusion.

NCBA CEO Mark Muyobo expressed delight at the campaign’s success, stating, “Financial inclusion is about empowering individuals to actively participate in the financial sector. We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of our users and conclude this campaign on a positive note.”

Muyobo highlighted MoKash’s growth, serving over 500,000 users monthly, and its effectiveness in providing accessible financial solutions. He urged winners to use their prizes wisely, emphasizing the potential for financial stability and growth.

MTN-MoMo Chief Product Officer Jemimah Kariuki reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing MoKash’s offerings, promoting financial inclusion, and supporting responsible customers. “Since 2016, MoKash has achieved great success, and we are pleased to support our customers who use the service responsibly. We look forward to introducing new features and continuing our mission of promoting financial inclusion.”

Winners Habert Opus and Kalyango Francis Kintu expressed gratitude and shared plans to utilize their prizes for education and business investments, respectively. Both acknowledged MoKash’s benefits, especially during times of need.

The Mo Money with MoKash campaign demonstrates the impact of innovative financial solutions in driving financial inclusion and empowering individuals. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, collaborations like NCBA and MTN-MoMo will play a vital role in shaping the future of financial services.

