Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) has enhanced the lives of six Airtel Money customers by rewarding them with motorbikes through the recently launched Vroomula Amajja campaign. This was during a handover ceremony in Naguru.

Speaking at this week’s prize handover, Charlotte Tushabe, Head Usage and Retention, Airtel Money reaffirmed the purpose of the campaign, she said, “We are transforming lives, we are promoting a cashless economy, and we are advocating financial inclusion and reaching the whole of Uganda through the Vroomula Amajja campaign.”

“So far, we have given out over UGX. 300 million to customers. We are rewarding customers every single day, Monday to Sunday. We have also rewarded about 200 agents with over UGX. 50 million, as well as businesses with Airtel merchants who have so far been rewarded with over UGX. 30 million. We urge business owners with Airtel merchant codes to encourage their customers to pay through Airtel Money,” She added.

The Vroomula Amajja campaign which aims to encourage cashless transactions and financial inclusion while giving customers the opportunity to win life-changing prizes has now seen over 2,000 winners awarded with various prizes, including 52 motorbikes worth UGX. 200 million and cash daily. The ultimate grand prize, a 2024 Toyota Rav 4 Hybrid, is still up for grabs as the campaign continues to reward Airtel Money users across the country.

Kagoda Ronald, one of this week’s winners, expressed his excitement for the future upon receiving the news. He said,

“I was going on about my business collecting scrap when I got a call informing me that I had won a motorbike in the Vroomula Amajja promotion, but I couldn’t believe that it was real until I saw the bike with my own eyes. This is a life-changing moment for me and I am going to add to my business, empower myself and become a millionaire all because of Airtel Money.”

Maimuna Namakula, a waitress from Makindye recounted her experience, “I deposited money on my Airtel Money account and I won a motorbike. I was very happy and indeed the bike is here. My husband is going to use it to make some money to cater for the family. I am extremely happy to finally see it and receive the keys”. She further added, “My dear friends and fellow Ugandans use Airtel Money and win yourselves prizes, long live Airtel.”

The latest six motorbike winners will join the ranks of Airtel Money customers and agents whose lives have been transformed by the rewards, and with more prizes in store, AMCUL is encouraging all users to keep transacting to increase their chances of winning.

As the campaign continues to gain traction and excite customers to join, winners will be contacted only by the verified Airtel number 0200100100.

