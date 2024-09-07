Opportunity Bank has taken a step to waive off completely all loan obligations from some of their clients who were heavily affected by the Kiteezi landfill on August 10.

The revelation was made by the Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Owen Amanya who explained that the bank is well conversant with the fact that their clients in Kiteezi lost their businesses and shelter in the landfill collapse.

Amanya said the bank’s thoughts are with those who have suffered losses and are facing significant challenges. As a gesture of solidarity and support, the bank chose to take this step.

“We are taking on their loan obligation to enable them to resume a normal life. This decision is made to ensure that our clients can focus on rebuilding their lives without the added pressure of financial commitments,” he said.

The bank also organised the distribution of essential food supplies to support their clients with the immediate needs of those impacted by the Kiteezi landfill collapse.

“Our teams will be working to ensure that these supplies reach every individual and family in need. Opportunity Bank delights pleasure in knowing that our clients and their families are recovering well and are back on their feet to operate their lives with dignity and purpose,” Amanya said, adding that together, they stand strong and resilient.

On Saturday August 10, tragedy befell the locals of Kiteezi, a region in Wakiso District that claimed several lives and destroyed a lot of properties.

President Yoweri Museveni called for an investigation into the incident, saying people should not have been allowed to live near the landfill. He directed Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to coordinate the removal of all households in the zone.

The incident which claimed 34 lives also sparked outrage and confusion over the exact number of missing persons, prompting Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) to demand clarity.

As the COSASE probe continues, MPs are pushing for accountability and a clear resolution to the waste management crisis, which has left families of the victims still awaiting compensation.

