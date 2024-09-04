KAMPALA —Sasai Money Transfer, a business of Cassava Technologies and a leading international money transfer operator, has partnered with Airtel Money to expand its groundbreaking Zero Fees initiative to more African markets.

The initiative, which was first launched in May 2024 in partnership with Econet in Zimbabwe, eliminates remittance sending fees for users of the Sasai Money Transfer service in the United Kingdom and South Africa sending money to family and friends in Uganda.

The partnership with Airtel Money will initially focus on Uganda, with plans to extend the initiative to other high-traffic remittance markets such as Malawi, Nigeria, Kenya, and Zambia. This move is expected to significantly improve access and affordability for both senders and receivers, ultimately contributing to the formalization of international money transfers.

According to the Managing Director of Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited, Mr. Japhet Aritho, the partnership aligns with Airtel’s agenda of ensuring financial inclusivity for all Ugandans. “This offer brings even more value to our customers, coinciding with our big consumer promotion, Vroomula Amajja, which offers customers a chance to win daily cash prizes, weekly Boda-Boda prizes, and a Toyota Rav4 Hybrid by simply receiving remittances into their Airtel Money wallet.”

Sasai Fintech CEO, Darlington Mandivenga, noted that the partnership with Airtel Money Uganda offers an important avenue into one of Africa’s largest remittance markets. “As Sasai, this is where we want to be, ensuring we reach as many people as possible and ultimately leave no African behind.”

The Zero Fees initiative has already proven to be a success in Zimbabwe, with many describing it as an “indispensable lifeline” for families back home. With this expansion, Sasai Money Transfer is poised to make a significant impact on the remittances industry, where fees can be as high as 13%.

