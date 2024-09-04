KAMPALA, UGANDA – Renowned businessman and entrepreneur, Sudhir Ruparelia, has called for the recognition of the Indian community as a Ugandan tribe, citing it as a sign of respect, unity, and honor for their contributions to the country.

Ruparelia made the remarks while receiving the Pan Africanist Entrepreneur Award of the Year at the PAP Global Awards 2024 gala night in Kampala. The award recognizes outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the Pan-African movement.

In his keynote address, Ruparelia emphasized the importance of Pan-Africanism and unity in shaping a better future for Africa. He also highlighted his own journey to success, rising from humble beginnings to become one of Africa’s most successful entrepreneurs.

The award ceremony was attended by prominent leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers from across the continent and the diaspora. President Yoweri Museveni was also honored at the event for championing African unity and integration, as well as advocating for economic reliance and value addition to African raw materials.

Ruparelia’s commitment to Pan-Africanism and environmentalism has earned him numerous accolades, including the Golden Jubilee Presidential Medal and an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from Uganda Pentecostal University.

The PAP Global Awards gala night is a premier event in the Pan African calendar, celebrating African excellence and resilience. This year’s theme, “PAN-AFRICANISM + ENVIRONMENTALISM = HUMANISM,” highlights the importance of collective action and determination in shaping a better future for Africa.

