KAMPALA – Uganda Development Bank has released its 2023 Development impact Report on Friday.

The Bank conducts ex-post development impact assessments annually, culminating in a Development impact Report.

The 2023 Report launched today under the theme, Transforming Lives: The Role of UDB in Driving Socio-economic Transformation in Uganda, underscores the impressive and reassuring socio- economic outcomes of the Bank’s interventions across various sectors through job creation, output value, forex, and fax generated by enterprises supported by the Bank,

It also emphasizes the Bank’s pivotal role in fostering the country’s sustainable socio-economic transformation and growth. It serves as a beacon of hope, reflecting UDB’s unwavering optimism about Uganda’s future and instilling confidence in its potential.

“The 2023 Development mpact Report underscores the substantial impact of our strategic investments and interventions. We are steadfast in our support for Uganda’s economic growth and job creation, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and regional trade. Our financial and non- financial interventions are designed to deliver high socio-economic value, including job creation, increased production output, and foreign exchange earnings while contributing to government revenues through tax,” said Ms Patricia Ojangole, the Managing Director UDB during the launch.

In the intervening period, the Bank’s investment created and maintained 51,841 jobs, and a total output value of UGX5.8 trillion was realized. This output value contributed UGX236.1 billion in tax revenue to the government, which will be used for the country’s socia development and forex earnings of UGX953 billion.

KEY FINDINGS

Employment

It’s worth noting that the enterprises the Bank financed saw a significant increase in job creation and maintenance, with a total of 51,841 jobs compared to 51,439 in 2022. Of these, 41.21% were permanent and 58.78% were temporary. The highest proportion of temporary employment, 41.5% or 12,633 jobs, was in primary agriculture.

“This may be attributed to the nature of the sector, where activities peak during the planting, weeding, and harvesting seasons and are low during other seasons. Therefore, farmers follow the same patterns in employing workers.” Dr Francis Mwesigye, the Director of Economic Research and Knowledge Management, explained, providing a clear understanding of the impact of the seasonal nature on employment.

The youth have been a driving force in the job market, filling 64% of the jobs created and maintained. Women followed, filling 27% of the jobs, and PWDs contributed 0.25%, it’s also worth noting that 33% of the youth, 39% of women, and 0.2% of PWDs are among the shareholders, as per the report.

Women accounted for 13,727 jobs and held 39% of shareholding, up from 27% the previous year.

This increase can be attributed to the Bank’s deliberate effort towards women’s inclusion through tailored products. Women constituted 43% of the senior management teams in these enterprises, up from 37% in 2022. PWD (Persons living with Disabilities) took up 130 jobs.

Supporting Private Sector profitability

UDB-supported enterprises posted over UGX869.05 billion in profitability in 2023, indicating continued growth in financial strength and viability. Sectoral profit margins varied, with sectors like health and primary agriculture demonstrating higher profit margins than tourism and hospitality.

Tax Contribution

Supported enterprises contributed approximately UGX236.08 billion in direct domestic taxes in 2023, which is estimated to be 1.43% of the total national domestic taxes in 2023, a significant figure that underscores the scale of our tax revenue.

Analysis of the sectoral contribution to taxes showed that the manufacturing sector contributed the most, at 47% of the total tax revenue contribution, followed by Agro-processing at 27.9% and primary agriculture at 15.0%. Even the least contributing sectors, tourism at 3.2%, Education at 0.1%, and other sectors combined at 0.5%, play a part in our collective tax revenue.

Promoting the Import Substitution Agenda

Conversely, the eamings from locally produced destined products (exports saw a commendable 47% increase from UGX649 billion to UGX953 billion, This significant growth was primarily due to the increased production, particularly in the manufacturing and agro-processing sectors, a testament to the strength of our local industries.

They mainly exported to neighboring countries within the East African Community (EAC), COMESA, the EU, and the UAE, emphasizing the importance of regional trade partnerships for market access.

Notably, a promising 66% of all raw materials utilized in enterprises funded by the Bank were locally produced during the year, a clear sign of the growing strength and potential of our local industries.

“The 2023 Development Impact Report showcases the substantial impact of our strategic investments and interventions. We proudly support Uganda’s economic growth and job creation, while unwaveringly prioritizing sustainability and regional trade. Our financial and non-financial interventions aim to deliver high socio-economic value, including job creation, increased production output, and foreign exchange earnings.” Ms Ojangole reaffirmed.

SOCIAL INCLUSION

On behalf of the Ugandan government, the Bank has made a firm commitment to a comprehensive, far-reaching, and people-centered set of universal and transformative social inclusion targets. These targets prioritize the participation of the youth, women, and People With Disabilities.

To the Bank, social inclusion symbolizes diversity and social cohesion, unlocking the full potential of individuals and societal segments where everyone can fully participate, contribute, and thrive.

Gender

In line with the Bank’s effort to democratize economic participation, the Di report notes positively. that over 33% of companies funded by UDB are owned by women.

in 2023, 31% of the Boards of the institutions funded by the Bank were women, 43% were Women in senior management, and 27% of the jobs created and maintained were filled by women.

Youth

The assessment revealed that 64% of the jobs created and maintained were filled by Youth, confirming their role and participation in the national agenda.

Additionally, 33% of the shareholders in the surveyed businesses are Youth, with 19% representing.

Youth on the Board and 29% representing Youth on the senior management team.

People With Disabilities

0.25% of the jobs created and maintained were filled by People With Disabilities (PWDs). 0.2% of the shareholders are PWDs, 0.3% Representation of PWDs on the Board, and 0.4% Representation of PWDs in senior management.

ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

Environmental sustainability is not just a goal, but a deeply ingrained priority for the UDB.

Environmental Compliance

72% of assessed enterprises were certified by NEMA in 2023, up from 56.5% in 2022.

Emissions Assessment

Enterprises that have embraced renewable energy have made significant strides in reducing emissions. Their projects emit about 32.8 Mt of C02, significantly lower than those using non- renewable energy, which produces about 69.18 Carbon Footprint (ICO2e) per project. This progress is a cause for optimism and a testament to the potential for positive change in our environmental impact.

Transition to Cleaner Energy

It’s not just important, but crucial to emphasize the need for a transition to cleaner energy sources. especially in the infrastructure sector, where reliance on fossil fuels persists. This transition is not just a choice but a necessity for the preservation of our environment. We must act with urgency and determination to make this shift, Climate Action

Mitigation Initiatives: Enterprises are facused on resource use efficiency, afforestation, and adopting cleaner production technologies such as specific examples] to combat climate change. Energy Use Efficiency: Hydropower was 42.9%, and fossil fuels were 28.8%, using primary energy sources, with the growing adoption of solar energy.

Sustainable Waste Management: Enterprises rightly prioritize waste reduction, recovery, reuse, and recycling as critical strategies to promote environmental sustainability.

Waste Disposal Methods: Most projects have adequate waste management capacity, utilizing strategies like composting, recycling, and energy generation.

Conclusion

The 2023 Development impact Report demonstrates progress towards realizing the Bank’s mandate and purpose to improve the quality of life of Ugandans. “I would like to thank our customers who continue to rely on our leading financial and non-solutions to create the much-needed difference for Ugancans.” Ms Ojangole concluded.

“We are committed to measuring our impact, learning from our and our partners’ successes and challenges, and transparently sharing insights to promote dialogue and inform action. We believe learning is integral to adapting and improving our strategies to strengthen our collective efforts to advance transformation, make opportunities sustainable, and improve the well-being of the people we serve.”

