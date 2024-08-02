Ithuba Uganda, the appointed operator of the Uganda National Lottery, along with government officials, officially launched the Uganda National Lottery on Friday, July 26 at Speke Resort in Munyonyo, Kampala. The event was attended by key stakeholders and dignitaries from Uganda and across Africa.

Ithuba Uganda is tasked with managing the Lottery under the oversight of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja led a delegation of cabinet ministers that included Finance Minister Hon. Matia Kasaija and Security Minister Rtd. Maj. Gen. Jim K. Muhwezi.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, was the chief guest at the event that attracted Lottery and gambling regulators from Uganda and other parts of the continent.

The official launch of the National Lottery marks a pivotal opportunity for individual Ugandans and the nation as a whole. By generating significant revenue, the National Lottery will support key sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and sports, ensuring continuous investment in Uganda’s sustained development.

Nabbanja said the government was optimistic about the benefits of the National Lottery for all citizens, across all social classes. She commended the collaborative efforts by Ithuba Uganda, he regulators, and all stakeholders that made the project possible.

“I congratulate all those who contributed to this project, including the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, the National Lottery and the Gaming Regulatory Board, and the Ithuba Uganda Limited team. I’m optimistic that the National Lottery is going to significantly benefit our country, offering opportunities to the citizenry across all social classes. I am confident that under Ithuba, we will see growth and integrity in lottery operations,” she said.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija revealed that the National Lottery and the Gaming Regulatory Board enabled the government to collect taxes amounting to 193 billion Shillings from gaming, against a target of 160 billion Shillings for the fiscal year 2024. With the advent of the National Lottery, the government believes that this figure could grow to 300 billion Shillings.

“We envision the National Lottery as a key contributor to our nation’s development goals, supporting vital sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. I have directed that this financial year’s proceeds are earmarked for the development of sports infrastructure as Uganda prepares for AFCON 2027,” Hon. Kasaija noted.

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, emphasized the importance of the National Lottery as a constructive and responsible means of giving back to the community. He urged all Ugandans to recognize the significance of this initiative and lend their full support.

“The National Lottery represents a constructive and responsible way of giving back to our communities. It is crucial that we all appreciate this effort and extend our full support and endorsement to ensure its success,” he remarked.

Chairmane Mabuza, the CEO of Ithuba Uganda, highlighted the National Lottery’s potential to create over 101,700 jobs and boost Uganda’s economy through local partnerships. She emphasized that each game not only offers excitement but also an opportunity to transform lives.

“By partnering with local suppliers, businesses, retailers, and telcos, Ithuba Uganda anticipates further job creation and improved livelihoods for thousands of Ugandans. Each game presents a distinct opportunity to dream, participate, and potentially transform lives, offering excitement and the chance to win with every ticket,” she remarked.

Chairman of Ithuba Uganda, Bob Kabonero, highlighted the commitment to international excellence and the unique adaptation of the National Lottery to Uganda. He stressed the importance of transparency and the lottery’s role in fostering meaningful change and transformation in the country.

“We have endeavoured to uphold international best practices to ensure our operations are transparent and promote significant benefits that contribute to Uganda’s development and transformation,” Kabonero said.

Kabonero also noted that the National Lottery is designed to be affordable and accessible, with offices and agents across Uganda and online platforms making it easy for everyone to participate.

Denis Mudene Ngabirano, CEO of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board, was flanked by his team at the event. According to him, responsible gaming has been upheld by the National Lottery, ensuring that all practices align with ethical standards and protect participants.

“Under our stewardship, the National Lottery is committed to upholding responsible gaming practices. We ensure that our operations not only provide entertainment but also adhere to the highest ethical standards. Our focus is on safeguarding participants and promoting a safe, fair, and responsible gaming environment,” Ngabirano noted.

The National Lottery, which began operations in June, features popular games such as LOTTO, POWERBALL, DAILY LOTTO, and SPORTSTAKE 10, with estimated jackpots of UGX 2.8 billion up for grabs.

With an initial investment of $14 million, Ithuba Uganda aims to provide a platform that not only offers the chance to change individual lives but also promises to significantly bolster national revenue and drive economic growth.

