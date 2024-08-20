In a strategic move to increase market share and reward loyal customers, Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has announced a significant price reduction for its iconic Pilsner Lager beer brand. Effective immediately, the recommended retail price for Pilsner Lager has been cut to UGX 3,000, making it more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

According to Edgar Kihumuro, Pilsner Lager Brand Manager, the price reduction is part of UBL’s ongoing efforts to support local business growth and make its locally produced products more affordable. “This move aims to extend the spirit of celebration to our customers, who can now enjoy their favorite high-quality beer at a reduced price,” Kihumuro said.

Pilsner Lager, a premium beer in Uganda’s market, has driven business expansion due to its high quality and broad appeal. The price cut is expected to increase sales and encourage consumers to take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy the distinctive taste and craftsmanship of Pilsner Lager at a more affordable price.

Industry analysts see this move as a strategic response to increasing competition in the beer market and a bid to maintain UBL’s market share. The price reduction is expected to boost sales and reinforce Pilsner Lager’s position as a leading beer brand in Uganda.

