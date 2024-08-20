KAMPALA – Masaka was abuzz with energy over the weekend as revelers flocked to the Laga Swagga activation at Chomaz Lounge, a highlight of Uganda Breweries Limited’s (UBL) nationwide campaign. The campaign aims to reward loyal consumers of iconic brands such as Uganda Waragi Premium, Coconut, Lemon and Ginger, V&A, Bond 7, and Gilbeys.

The activation was filled with music, dancing, and laughter, offering participants a chance to win prizes while enjoying their favorite drinks. Uganda Waragi Brand Manager Hillary Baguma encouraged consumers to continue participating in the three-month campaign for a chance to win a weekly cash prize of up to UGX 50 million.

“To participate, simply purchase any of the participating brands, check under the crown for a unique code, and send it via SMS to 6688. You’ll have a chance to win instant cash prizes of up to UGX 500,000 and enter the raffle for the weekly jackpot,” Baguma explained.

Baguma also revealed that the campaign will visit other towns in different regions, including South, West, Albertine, North, and East. “We’re bringing Laga Swagga to towns all over Uganda. Look out for us in your city soon, and you could be the next big winner!” he exclaimed.

