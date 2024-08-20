KAMPALA, AUGUST 20, 2024 – NCBA Uganda has honored its key partners in asset financing, recognizing their vital role in driving growth and infrastructure development in the region.

Malik Isabirye, Head of Corporate Banking at NCBA Bank, praised the partners, saying, “Their contributions have been instrumental in our progress, particularly in the automotive sector. We’re grateful for their trust and support.”

Isabirye emphasized NCBA’s commitment to innovation, stating, “We’re excited to replicate our success in Kenya here in Uganda, with a focus on streamlining processes and enhancing service delivery. Our goal is to make asset financing more accessible and efficient for our clients.”

Adad Araguha, Head of Asset Financing at NCBA, shared a client success story, highlighting the bank’s comprehensive solutions. “We’ve supported businesses in expanding their operations, and we’re committed to continuing this support. Our partnership approach has been key to our success.”

Araguha also acknowledged the importance of partnerships, saying, “Our collaboration with Kiira Motors and Tata Motors has been instrumental in empowering businesses and creating success stories. We’re proud to work with like-minded organizations that share our vision for growth and sustainability.”

The event showcased NCBA Uganda’s dedication to sustainability, with the introduction of electric buses powered by clean energy. This initiative aligns with the bank’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and promoting eco-friendly solutions.

Industry experts commend NCBA Uganda’s efforts in recognizing the importance of partnerships in driving growth and innovation. “This approach demonstrates NCBA’s commitment to collaboration and its dedication to driving growth and sustainability in the region,” said an industry analyst.

