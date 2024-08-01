President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni fulfilled his pledge to support the ghetto SACCOs in the Kampala Metropolitan Area. The President handed over UGX 1.2 billion to the 12 SACCOs, each receiving UGX 100 million.

“What you call ghetto people, in the 1950s used to be called ‘Abawejere’ and they were centered around Katwe. When Uganda was fighting for Independence, much of the activities were around Katwe,” President Museveni said, highlighting the historical significance of the ghetto community.

The President emphasized the importance of holding leaders accountable and demanded that the ghetto youths do the same. “Why do you go on to elect useless people? But also, the wananchi, including the ghetto people, don’t use the weapon which we gave you to deal with the people who don’t work for you. The gun we gave you is that of electing the people who speak for you; if they don’t speak for you, bring them back.”

President Museveni also encouraged the ghetto youths to embrace government programs aimed at poverty alleviation, such as the Parish Development Model (PDM). “It’s good now that we have the group of Ddamulira which has linked up with you again, then we will be able to guide you on how to defend the interests of the masses.”

The Minister of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, thanked President Museveni for his support, stating that the ghetto people are part and parcel of Uganda and contribute to its development. “These people have been trained on how to manage their SACCOs, and we are very sure that most of them are now transformed.”

Brig. Gen. Christopher Ddamulira, Director of Crime Intelligence and project coordinator, reported that the ghetto project has led to a significant reduction in criminality in Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono. “Even if you look at the Police report that we issue every year, the last report clearly indicated that the crime level has gone down.”

The leader of the ghetto youths, Mr. Kalyango Shafik, expressed gratitude to President Museveni for empowering the ghetto people through financial and moral support. “Your Excellency, we have evidence that the money reached our bank accounts.”

Ms. Nakalema Jackie, Vice Chairperson of ghetto youths in Kampala metropolitan Area, requested President Museveni to consider them in the PDM program as a special group, saying they have been denied the chance due to their way of living. The President promised to instruct the secretariat of Emyooga and PDM to consider the ghetto structure.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

