KAMPALA, UGANDA – Finca Uganda, a leading microfinance institution, is celebrating a major milestone – three decades of serving the financial needs of Ugandans. As it marks this significant anniversary, Finca Uganda has also achieved another impressive feat: reaching 250,000 clients across the country.

Since its inception in 1992, Finca Uganda has been committed to providing innovative and inclusive financial services to microentrepreneurs, refugees, and other underserved populations. Over the years, the institution has built a reputation for trust, reliability, and excellence in serving the financial needs of Ugandans.

“Reaching 250,000 clients is a testament to our dedication to financial inclusion and our mission to transform the lives and livelihoods of people in Uganda,” said James Onyutta, Managing Director of Finca Uganda. “We are proud to have made a positive impact on the lives of so many individuals and communities.”

Finca Uganda’s journey over the past three decades has been marked by innovation and growth. The institution has expanded its services to include credit, savings, money transfer services, and various transactional channels. It has also invested heavily in technological innovation, embracing digital financial services to increase access and convenience for its clients.

Today, Finca Uganda is one of the leading microfinance institutions in Uganda, with a strong presence in both urban and rural areas. Its commitment to financial capability and household financial health has also contributed to its impact, with over 250,000 individuals and communities connected to expert financial education training.

