KAMPALA, UGANDA – The local events industry is experiencing a significant boom as service providers increasingly embrace formalization, paving the way for growth and sustainability. This was revealed during the unveiling of the nominees for the National Events Service Providers’ Awards (NESPAS) scheduled for October 23, 2024, at Zimbali Bistro & Lounge.

President Mugisha Abel noted that the industry’s shift towards formalization is a positive step towards professionalism and excellence. “The events services providers industry employs the majority of the youth, and formalizing their businesses will ease their growth and sustainability,” Mugisha said. “However, failure to formalize their businesses has hindered their growth. Due to the informal nature of most of their businesses, they can’t do their work professionally, which continues to land them into endless losses.”

The NESPAS awards seek to recognize and promote events service providers in 25 categories, including event decorators, caterers, photographers, and organizers, with 5 honorary awards for innovators and supporters. A total of 124 nominees were unveiled, showcasing the diverse talent and expertise in the industry.

The theme for this year’s award is “Celebrating the Art of Excellence and Hospitality in Uganda’s Events Service Industry,” reflecting the industry’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

The awards ceremony will be held on October 23, 2024, at Kampala Serena Hotel, starting at 4:00 pm. Tickets are available for UGX 150,000, with an early bird discount of UGX 100,000. Tables of eight can be purchased for UGX 2,500,000.

Voting for the nominees is now open, with each vote costing UGX 1,000. The public can vote for their preferred nominees by visiting the NESPAS website.

The NESPAS team expressed gratitude to their sponsors, including Stanbic Bank and Serena Hotel, Kampala, for their support. They also encouraged the media to share information about the awards to reach a wider audience.

In his remarks, the representative of the NESPAS team thanked the nominees, partners, sponsors, media, and staff for their support. He congratulated the nominees and encouraged them to reach out to their fans, family, and supporters to vote for them.

The winners for each category will emerge through public voting, and the NESPAS team urged the public to visit their website to vote for their preferred nominees.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

