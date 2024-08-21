KAMPALA, UGANDA – Nakajjubi Robinnah, a determined and ambitious young woman from Uganda, has overcome significant financial challenges to achieve her dream of becoming an electrical installation technician.

Nakajjubi’s journey to success began in Wandegeya, where she studied at Datamine Technical Business School. However, her educational aspirations were threatened when she faced financial difficulties after completing her O-level exams. Despite this setback, she remained resolute in pursuing her passion for electrical installation.

A turning point came when her grandmother received a WhatsApp message about the KCB GIZ Twekozese program, a vocational training initiative supported by KCB Bank and the German Development Cooperation (GIZ). The program offered a pathway for Nakajjubi to acquire practical skills in electrical installation, and she quickly applied.

Through the program, Nakajjubi gained hands-on experience in wiring sockets, cable trays, trunkings, and other essential electrical skills. Her newfound expertise has enabled her to become financially independent and support her household.

“I can make my own money, buy food at home,” Nakajjubi said, reflecting on the transformative impact of the program. “I thank KCB so much for this opportunity. It did not leave me the same.”

Nakajjubi’s success is a testament to the power of determination and community support. She encourages fellow youth to seize similar opportunities, saying, “I encourage fellow youth to enroll once an opportunity shows up.”

The KCB GIZ Twekozese program has empowered 2055 graduates and beneficiaries in Uganda, boosting the country’s skilled human capital in areas such as masonry, carpentry, plumbing, welding, and electric installation. Nakajjubi’s story serves as an inspiration for young people to pursue their dreams and contribute positively to their communities.

