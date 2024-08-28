NAIROBI – Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has taken a significant step towards advancing sustainability in the banking sector by signing the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking. This landmark commitment marks a major milestone in DTB’s journey towards sustainable banking and responsible business practices.

The UN Principles for Responsible Banking provide a comprehensive framework for banks to assess, manage, and mitigate environmental and social impacts while transitioning to more sustainable economies. By signing these principles, DTB demonstrates its dedication to integrating sustainability into every aspect of its business, from lending and investment to advisory services.

The commitment spans DTB Group franchises in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, marking a unified regional pledge to embrace and implement responsible banking practices. This move underscores DTB’s recognition of the critical role banks play in shaping a sustainable future and its determination to lead by example.

DTB Group CEO and Managing Director, Ms. Nasim Devji, emphasized the importance of this commitment, stating, “Signing the UN Principles for Responsible Banking is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and responsible banking. This commitment reflects our purpose to improve the quality of life of all our stakeholders in a sustainable and impactful way. It underscores our dedication to integrating sustainable practices into every aspect of our business.”

The Principles call on banks to lead by example, demonstrating how banking products, services, and relationships can support necessary changes to achieve shared prosperity for both people and the planet. Under the Principles, DTB will:

Identify and measure their business activities’ environmental and social impact

Set and implement targets where they have the most significant impact

Regularly report publicly on their progress

DTB Uganda CEO, Godfrey Sebaana, highlighted the bank’s pivotal role in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), noting that banks can accelerate the transition to a more sustainable economy by integrating ESG considerations into their services. “We are uniquely positioned to influence businesses and consumers by financing projects that address climate change, reduce inequality, and promote sustainable consumption,” Sebaana said.

DTB’s commitment to sustainability is about leading the industry in responsible banking practices. Transparency is a cornerstone of their sustainability strategy, with regular and comprehensive reporting on their sustainability performance aligned with global standards. This proactive approach ensures that DTB’s growth goes hand-in-hand with positive societal impact, further solidifying the bank’s position as a leader in responsible banking.

Through initiatives such as raising sustainable finance, developing green financial products, and implementing a responsible supply chain code of conduct, DTB is setting a strong example for the financial sector. As the bank continues to innovate, it is clear that DTB’s dedication to sustainability will have a lasting impact on both the economy and the environment.

