KAMPALA – The Global Opportunities Committee (GOC), which manages the Atlanta Black Chambers (ABC), a leading advocate for Black-owned businesses, has appointed Mr. Mark Talemwa Batemyetto as the Regional Lead for Uganda. Ricardo Berrís, Chairman of the Global Opportunities Committee, described the appointment as a strategic move expected to foster economic development, trade, and partnerships for Black-owned businesses in Uganda and the region.

“We are excited to have Mark Talemwa Batemyetto at the helm of our Ugandan endeavors,” said Mr. Berrís. “His deep understanding of the Ugandan business landscape and his dedication to empowering Black entrepreneurs are invaluable assets to our mission.”

His appointment aligns with the GOC’s ambitious 10-year plan to unlock $100 billion in global transactions for Black businesses. “This plan focuses on boosting global trade, investments, and partnerships for our members through initiatives like virtual and in-person programs, delegation visits, and strategic engagements,” explained Mr. Berrís.

As Regional Lead, Batemyetto will play a pivotal role in mobilizing Black-owned businesses in Uganda to participate in the ABC’s global initiatives, including the upcoming “GO Global” conference in Atlanta, Georgia. He is also tasked with organizing industry-specific workshops and symposiums in Uganda, focusing on sectors with high potential for Black-owned businesses, such as agriculture, technology, tourism, hospitality, manufacturing, and oil and gas. These events will provide a platform for entrepreneurs to share knowledge, best practices, and experiences, driving innovation and growth in the region.

Mr. Talemwa, an experienced figure in Ugandan business circles, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His knowledge spans various sectors, making him a well-rounded leader. Uganda’s strategic location, coupled with its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, makes it a prime hub for Black business growth. The country boasts a young and dynamic workforce, a growing consumer market, and a government increasingly focused on supporting entrepreneurship. Mr. Talemwa’s decision to establish the regional base in Uganda reflects this potential and his commitment to harnessing it for the benefit of Black-owned businesses.

The ABC has a rich history of offering a wide range of resources, networking opportunities, and educational programs to help Black business owners succeed. Through initiatives like the Global Opportunities Committee, the ABC is expanding its reach to create global connections and unlock new markets for its members.

