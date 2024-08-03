Renowned Ugandan lawyer, writer, and human rights activist Milly Nassolo unveiled her deeply personal memoir, Losing to Love, at an elegant launch event held at the Fairway Hotel in Kampala on July 31, 2024.

The occasion attracted an esteemed audience, including government officials, TV personalities, and social media influencers. The guest of honor, Senior Presidential Advisor on Industry Amelia Kyambadde, emphasized the book’s powerful call to embrace charity, especially for young girls and women lacking educational opportunities.

“This memoir is a journey through my life, from the darkest moments to finding my purpose and passion. I hope it inspires others to believe in the possibility of a better tomorrow,” Nassolo shared, reflecting on the compelling story behind her book.

Losing to Love is a captivating narrative chronicling Nassolo’s extraordinary journey from a timid, bullied girl with frail health to a successful lawyer and fervent human rights advocate. Raised by a single mother, Nassolo faced numerous adversities, including frequent illnesses that saw her oscillating between classrooms, hospitals, and home. These challenges led many to doubt her future—a bleak outlook she nearly accepted as her early academic performances were poor and her life seemed devoid of hope.

However, Nassolo’s memoir is a testament to resilience and determination. Through her words, she shares how she defied all odds, transformed her life, and became a beacon of hope for others. The book resonates deeply with anyone who doubts whether tomorrow can be better than today.

Published with the ISBN 978-9970-663-15-6, Losing to Love is available in various bookshops in Kampala. The attendees at the launch event lauded Milly’s kindness and generosity. “Her decision to use the proceeds from her book to support children’s charities teaches us that one does not have to be selfish to succeed. Thank you, Milly, for carrying on the spirit of love, kindness, and responsibility that your mother taught you. You have not let her down. If you need inspiration, rush and get yourself a copy of Losing to Love,” posted Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura on her X account.

Former Chief Political Commissar of Uganda Police, Asan Kasingye, also praised Nassolo’s work: “If you think you’re the most unfortunate person and the wretched of the earth, read #LosingToLove, and you’ll realize that you can turn your life around to become the best.”

Nassolo’s memoir stands as an inspiring story of overcoming life’s hardships and embracing a future filled with hope and purpose.

